Olympic shooters target Paris precision after the Tokyo tumble

Deepali Deshpande places her palm on her forehead while talking Tokyo Olympics. “That was just... the entire environment was so depressing,” she says, referring to the heightened complexity and stress around the 2021 Games of the pandemic. Such has been the churn post that controversial and, in some cases, career-stalling end that only four rifle and pistol shooters from the 14 that competed in Tokyo have a shot at bettering their Games souvenir. (Getty Images)

That could also be an apt summation of the Indian shooting contingent’s previous Olympics, scars of which are visibly still around, not just in the former national coach’s description but also in the participating shooters’ painful memories of it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We had a very controversial end to Tokyo. I wouldn’t say that experience was positive,” says Anjum Moudgil.

Such has been the churn post that controversial and, in some cases, career-stalling end that only four rifle and pistol shooters from the 14 that competed in Tokyo have a shot at bettering their Games souvenir. Anjum, among the most experienced rifle 3P shooters now, is still around, alongside Manu Bhaker (10m and 25m pistol), Elavenil Valarivan (10m air rifle) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (rifle 3P) — all of whom staked their claim for the Paris Olympics by finishing in the top two of the Olympic selection trials, the benchmark set by the national federation. The trials ended in Bhopal on Sunday.

Each of these four shooters had harrowing performances in Tokyo (none could qualify for the finals of their events) and have since taken varied paths towards Paris. Manu reunited with her personal coach Jaspal Rana; Anjum experimented training coach-less for a while; Elavenil stuck with the same coaching setup. Aishwary dabbled a bit in air rifle after Tokyo and walked away with four medals — two each in 3P and air rifle — from last year’s Asian Games; Anjum and Elavenil didn’t even make it to the Hangzhou team before picking themselves up; Manu found her medal-winning touch in the junior circuit and awaits translating it to the senior stage.

All of them are richer by experience, though, and have identified aspects they would individually look to do differently this time than in the lead up to and during their first Games.

“Two key things that I learnt from Tokyo. First, to focus solely on ourselves. And second, to cut the chaos,” Anjum, 30, says. “Identify a small but a positive support group — coaches, family, friends — around you, and be only with them. I have specifically worked on that, and that is how I will be approaching Paris; with just the right amount of people, and without trying anything new.”

The chaos lay partly in the noise that surrounded the shooting contingent ahead of Tokyo. Blinded by the glitter of World Cup medals, people talked up golden words for the Olympics only for the central figures to feel blue come show time. Heading into Paris, the record high quotas have got people talking again. Elavenil is starting to feel the “trust of the entire country” on her shoulders again, but, older and wiser from Tokyo, won’t entertain that thought during the preparatory phase over the next couple of months.

“I will not let it affect the trust that I have in me or the trust that the coaches have in me. I mean, it might be a factor very, very far away, but I don't think it will put any weightage in the way I prepare,” she says.

Manu, on the flipside, wants to embrace that chaos and chatter. Then a teen, she recalled digging into an isolated bubble ahead of Tokyo, shielding herself from the outside world by “trying to avoid people”. Two months ahead of Paris, the talkative 22-year-old wants to continue being the way she is and do the things she loves. Including playing the violin, which she has recently started learning.

“I want to be braver this time,” she says. “Change my approach. Not be very conserved. Be a little free and live in the moment.”

Manu is also looking forward to playing table tennis at the Games Village, a pastime she enjoyed during the Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. That was something she couldn’t do in Tokyo, strapped of the typical Olympics experience due to the pandemic.

The increased pressure because of that, and the unusual lockdown-influenced months prior to it that saw the shooting contingent camped for a lengthy period in Croatia that many believed proved detrimental, were other notable factors in Tokyo. They won’t be around in Paris, and the build-up plan too has a different look (it remains to be seen if the friction that tends to surface between national coaches, personal coaches and the federation remains a commonality).

“The environment in Tokyo worked on their minds. And the pressure was higher, even on the coaches,” Deepali, who was among the national coaches in Tokyo, says. “These Games they will enjoy more, and will be mentally more relaxed.”

“Due to Covid, there were a lot of different circumstances before Tokyo. I think I will be more equipped this time,” Elavenil says.

Shooting events will take place in Chateauroux (around three hours by road from Paris) and having a training camp last year at the same venue will come in handy, reckoned Anjum.

In two months, these select shooters will be back at those ranges, hoping to bury the dark memories of the Tokyo Games.

“I’m hoping that Paris has a lot to give, and I have a lot to give to Paris as well,” Elavenil says.