Olympics-Speed skating-China's Ning still in disbelief after breaking free of near misses for 1,500m gold at Milano Cortina

MILAN, - After a string of near-misses, China's Ning Zhongyan finally struck gold on Thursday, stunning favourite Jordan Stolz and two-times defending champion Kjeld Nuis to win the men's 1,500 metres at the Winter Olympics - a result he conceded he was still struggling to believe.

The 26-year-old, who won gold at the 2024 ISU World Speed Skating Sprint Championships, delivered a sensational skate to capture his first Olympic title and China's first speed skating gold of Milano Cortina.

Stolz, the 1,000m and 500m Olympic champion, settled for silver, while Dutchman Nuis - the 1,500m world record holder - claimed bronze to round out a high-calibre podium.

Ning entered the event with bronze medals in the 1,000m and team pursuit, but on Thursday he rose above a field packed with heavyweights.

"Last night when I found out which pair I'd be in, I was nervous," Ning said. "I was going up against a twice Olympic champion , and I really hoped for the outer lane - but I got the inner."

Learning that it would be Nuis's final Olympic race added to the occasion. "I told him today it was such an honour to skate together."

Ning conceded he never expected to beat Stolz, who had dominated the season. "I never beat Jordan during the whole season. I still can't believe I won today. After his race, I was shocked - I could not believe I beat him. It felt like finally reaching the top of the mountain," he said.

"I even saw a comment calling me someone who always collects silvers. But I kept fighting for this gold. Everyone skated well, but today I was just a little better."

RECORDS FALL

Ning's triumph came in style as he shattered the Olympic record - the seventh speed skating record of Milano Cortina.

Skaters have been stunned by the pace of the track at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, a temporary venue created by converting a trade fair centre into the Milano Ice Park.

"It's crazy if you ask me...," Nuis said. "Almost every distance gets an Olympic record. Before the Olympics everyone thought the conditions would be heavy, and then you see these times - it's ridiculous."

Stolz, 21, was equally baffled. But Ning credited one factor: Stolz himself.

"From Beijing to Milan, a super talent appeared. He shocked all of us. Because of him we trained even harder, trying to surpass him. That's a key factor in why everyone improved," Ning said.

