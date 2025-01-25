Padma Bhushan for PR Sreejesh; R Ashwin, IM Vijayan get Padma Shri award

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh has been chosen for the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour, while R Ashwin, former football star IM Vijayan, para archer Harvinder Singh and para athletics coach Satyapal Singh will be recipients of Padma Shri, it was announced on Saturday. PR Sreejesh celebrates with teammates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (PTI)

The five were among 139 persons chosen for the coveted civilian awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. The Padma awards are given for distinguished services across fields. This year’s honours list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, was the inspirational goalkeeper of the men’s hockey team that won bronze in the Paris Games, which came three years after he played a stellar role in ending India’s 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey in Tokyo with a bronze. He is currently head coach of the junior men’s team. Sreejesh represented India in 336 games in a career spanning 18 years. He is also a double gold medallist at the Asian Games.

One of the finest goalkeepers of his era, Sreejesh already has the Khel Ratna, the highest sports prize, in his kitty (2021) besides the Padma Shri -- India’s fourth-highest civilian award -- that he received in 2017.

This year’s Padma Shri awardees among sportspersons are headlined by R Ashwin, who retired midway during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, which India lost 1-3.

With 537 Test scalps to his name, Ashwin is India’s second highest Test wicket-taker, only behind leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619). Ashwin, who will continue to compete in IPL and other domestic events, was part of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning side and the victorious 2013 Champions Trophy team. He was named in the ICC’s Test team of the Decade for the 2011 to 2020 period, highlighting his critical role in India’s sustained success at home.

Former India forward IM Vijayan and the country’s first Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh were also chosen for the Padma Shri with para athletics coach Satyapal Singh, who mentored Paris Paralympics gold-winning and Khel Ratna awardee high-jumper Praveen Kumar.

“It’s (award) because of the faith reposed in me by so many people. I have been associated with Praveen Kumar since 2018 and a lot of credit goes to my ward for this award,” Satyapal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The 33-year-old Harvinder, whose legs were impaired due to the side effects of injections for treating dengue when he was a toddler, clinched gold in the Paris Paralympics last year in the individual recurve open category. Hailing from a family of farmers in Ajit Nagar, Haryana, Harvinder had won bronze in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The 55-year-old Vijayan, who led India from 2000 to 2004, had formed a formidable strike force with Bhaichung Bhutia. At club level, he had memorable stints with Kerala Police, Mohun Bagan, the now-defunct FC Cochin and JCT Mills. The player from Kerala received the Arjuna award in 2003 and was chosen Indian Player of the Year in 1993, 1997 and 1999.

Vijayan was part of the Indian team that won the SAFF Championships in 1993, 1997 and 1999.