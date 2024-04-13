Panghal returns to India boxing team for Olympic qualifier

Amit Panghal is back in the India team for the final Paris Olympics qualifier in Bangkok from May 25. Several changes have been made in the squad after India's poor showing at the qualifier in Italy. The men's team yet is yet to secure any quota spot for Paris Olympics. Amit Panghal(BFI)

Pangal has replaced Deepak Bhoria in 51kg class, after an evaluation done by coaches in the national camp. World championship medallist Bhoria had two opportunities to seal an Olympic quota, but failed. Previously, Bhoria had twice topped the evaluation at the national camp. Tokyo Olympian Panghal won gold in the Strandja Memorial tournament in February.

While India's high performance coach Bernard Dunne has resigned, boxers were selected through the evaluation process. Foreign coach Dmitry Dmitruk and national coach CA Kuttapa were part of the selection panel.

The other big names dropped from the squad were world championships medallist Mohd Hussamuddin in 57kg and seasoned Shiva Thapa in 63.5 kg. Sachin Siwach and young Abhinash Jamwal will take their spots.

Nishant Dev (71kg), the best Indian on show in the qualifier, has retained his place. Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have also been given another opportunity to seal Olympic berths.

India have already won four of the six Olympic quotas in women on account of their good performances at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. In 60kg, Ankushita Boro has replaced Jasmine Lamboria.

Interestingly Boro has come down from 66kg in which she competed in the Olympic qualifier in Italy. In 66kg, two-time world junior medallist Arundhati Chaudhary will get an opportunity to seal an Olympic berth.

India team: 51kg- Amit Panghal

57kg- Sachin Siwach

63.5kg- Abhinash Jamwal

71kg Nishant Dev

80kg- Abhimanyu Loura

92kg- Sanjeet

+92kg- Narender Berwal

Women: 60kg Ankushita Boro

66kg- Arundhati Chaudhary