Paris Olympics: Another change expected in Indian shooting selection policy

The Paris Olympics selection policy for rifle and pistol shooters is being re-drafted by the national shooting federation, giving more weightage to quota winners and international performances, it is reliably learnt.

An Olympic quota in shooting goes to the country and can be redistributed. India have already won 13 quota places (11 in rifle and pistol events). Only two more qualifying events are left.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had framed a policy introducing 'Olympic Selection Trials' to pick the squad for the Paris Olympics. According to that, shooters will be ranked on the basis of their scores in a set of four selection trials (average of best three scores to be computed for a final average score). It was an overhaul of the policy used for the Tokyo Olympics that was based on performances in designated international events from the 2018 Asian Games.

After the Tokyo debacle -- Indian shooters didn’t win a medal for the second Games in a row -- it was felt that the selection policy needed a change with more emphasis on current form. A separate set of selection trials was devised which cut down the big advantage quota winners had in terms of carrying two bonus points. This policy approved by NRAI’s governing body in October 2022 gave shooters only one point for winning a quota place, and that too will be added to the sum of three scores whose average will be taken, further reducing the advantage of the shooter who won the quota spot.

However, the NRAI now feels this Paris Games selection policy needs a tweak, giving more advantage to quota winners as well as those who have performed well in major international events. “It has gone from one extreme to another. For Tokyo, it was felt that quota winners got more advantage with bonus points, world ranking points, etc. This policy has swung the other way. The advantage has been completely taken off,” a senior shooter aware of the development said.

It is learnt that NRAI is working on the amendments and will soon announce the changes. "You need to pick shooters who are strong, consistent and able to handle the pressure of international competitions. It should not happen that you shoot well in a set of domestic trials and get picked for the Olympics," said a coach.

The other line of thinking is that current form is the most important factor and trials should be a level-playing field.

"The new policy was framed after much brainstorming and if you bring changes so late in the Olympic cycle, it will not be good for anyone," said another coach who was involved in the drafting of the current policy.

"When you give two full points to shooters for winning quotas, nobody can touch them. It is not a fair competition anymore. It was reduced so that only the best shooter on form could compete at the Olympics. There is still a bonus point for the quota winner," said the coach.

Another bone of contention is the eligibility criteria. For Tokyo, shooters with five international scores were eligible for selection. In the present policy, top five shooters as per national rankings and having participated in at least two ISSF championships with Qualification Ranking for Olympic Games will be eligible to take part in the trials.

“This means any shooter with participation in two ISSF events can make it, provided he/she has done well in domestic trials. The eligibility criteria should be based more on performance in international competitions,” said the senior shooter.

