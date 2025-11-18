Parveen, Arundhati, Preeti shine on a day of comebacks

Greater Noida: Parveen Hooda, Preeti Pawar, and Arundhati Choudhary sailed into the finals while Saweety Boora signed off with a bronze as India’s women pugilists shone on their comeback trails at the ongoing World Boxing Cup Final here on Tuesday. Preeti Pawar last competed at 2024 Paris Olympics defeated reigning world champion and 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei 4-0. (BFI)

Among the men, Ankush (80kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), and Narender (90+kg) also won their semi-finals while Naveen Kumar (90kg) lost to England’s Issac Okoh 0-5.

Parveen, returning to international fold after a 14-month doping ban due to whereabouts failure, stormed into the final with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Poland’s 2025 World Championships silver medallist Rygielska Aneta Elzbieta in 60kg division while Arundhati, back in the mix after 15 months, stamped her authority over German Leonie Muller with a third-round RSC verdict in 70kg class in her semi-final.

Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), having last competed at 2024 Paris Olympics, overpowered reigning world champion and 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei 4-0 as Indian women won five of their six semi-finals. The only loss came through Saweety (75kg) who went down 5-0 to Australia’s Emma Sue Greentree in her last-four bout. The 32-year-old Saweety’s last international appearance was her golden run at the 2023 World Championships.

While each comeback bid was special in its own right, Arundhati’s dominant victory over Muller was particularly impressive. Showing no signs of rust -- her last international outing was the Olympic qualifier in Bangkok (May-June 2024) which she lost -- the 23-year-old was relentless in attack and resolute in defence. Earlier this year, Arundhati underwent a surgery on her left wrist and began sparring only last month. She returned to competitions at the BFI Cup in Chennai in October where she won gold in the 70kg class.

A former youth world champion, Arundhati showed early signs of what was to come, landing a series of clean jabs and unsettling her opponent in the first round itself. She then gave the German a standing count in the second round after repeatedly breaching her defence and took her down in the final round when the referee stopped the bout.

“It’s my international comeback after one-and-a-half years and I have taken an RSC win, so I am very happy. I was a bit nervous coming into this contest as I last played in Paris qualifiers and then underwent a surgery on my left wrist. But this is the moment I was waiting for all these months,” she said after her win.

“My bone had to be cut, and a plate along with seven screws were inserted. My doctor told me that it would be tough to return to boxing this year, but after three months of complete rest, I returned to training in March. Back then, I was not even able to execute a push-up and there were definite self-doubts,” Arundhati, who is coached by Chhote Lal Yadav at ASI Pune, added.

“My game is the same. I play with a lot of power but I have worked on the mental side as well.”

While Arundhati was all dominance, Preeti had to endure a tough opening round that went her way (3-2). Her accuracy improved as the bout wore on, and by the time the third round ended, there was no doubt in judges’ minds.

“I knew she is the world champion, but if you have to be the world’s best, you have to beat world champions. I was very confident coming into this match as the crowd was behind me,” said Preeti who was laid low by a bout of Hepatitis A after the Paris Olympics that had put her out of action.

Parveen Hooda, charting her comeback after a doping ban, won a tough bout against Polish Elzbieta after being thoroughly tested in all three rounds.

“I haven’t just one bout, I’ve also won my confidence back. She is a strong boxer and beating her means a lot,” Hooda said.

Earlier, world champion Minakshi Hooda won her semi-final against Korean Bak Chorong (5-0) with ease as did +80kg Worlds silver medallist Nupur Sheoran who beat Ukrainian Mariia Lovchynska with a unanimous verdict.