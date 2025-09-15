Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Perez's 5 RBIs lead Royals over Phillies 10-3 and delay NL East clinch

AP
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 02:38 am IST

Perez's 5 RBIs lead Royals over Phillies 10-3 and delay NL East clinch

PHILADELPHIA — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs, helping the Kansas City Royals overcome Kyle Schwarber's NL-high 52nd homer and delay the Philadelphia Phillies from clinching the NL East with a 10-3 win Sunday.

Philadelphia, which entered with a six-game winning steak, leads the NL East by 12 games over the second-place New York Mets.

Perez hit his third homer in two games, a three-run drive off Aaron Nola in a four-run sixth that built a 6-2 lead. He added a two-run single in the seventh as the Royals ended a six-game losing streak.

Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto homered in the first off Noah Cameron , who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Jac Caglianone tied the score with a two-run homer in the fifth and Bobby Witt Jr. homered in the ninth against Max Lazar.

Royals closer Carlos Estévez got two outs in the ninth before leaving with an apparent injury.

Bryson Stott also homered for the Phillies.

Nola allowed six runs and six hits in six innings.

Witt led off the sixth with a triple off the high wall in right and scored on a double by Vinny Pasquantino, who had three hits.

Kansas City has been swept in series just four times this season, second-fewest in the AL.

Royals: Host Seattle and RHP Logan Gilbert in a series starting Tuesday.

Phillies: LHP Rangers Suárez starts Monday night's series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

