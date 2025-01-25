Menu Explore
Pickleball Nationals: Top seeds Rahul, Priyanka win 35+ section singles

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2025 08:11 PM IST

Rahul beat Santosh Bhagat in three games and Priyanka trumped Monica in straight games to take the 35+ singles titles

Greater Noida: Men’s singles top seed Rahul Belwal defeated fellow Delhi player Santosh Bhagat in three games to win the 35+ category title of the fourth IPA Pickleball Nationals at the Bennett University campus here on Saturday.

Rahul Belwal in action in the men’s 35+ singles final in Greater Noida on Saturday. (IPA)
Rahul Belwal in action in the men’s 35+ singles final in Greater Noida on Saturday. (IPA)

The match between Belwal and unseeded Bhagat was expected to be one-way traffic, but the giant-killer Bhagat turned up brilliantly and fought till the end before Belwal completed a 11-4, 10-11, 12-10 victory.

Belwal, with a DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) rank of 4.924, who had come into the final with a 15-3 win over fourth-seed Yuvraj Singh, was brilliant in the opening game and denied any space to Bhagat.

But the latter, who had come into the summit showdown after a brilliant 15-11 victory over second-seeded Samrat Ghosh in the semi-finals, managed to induce errors from Belwal and bagged the second game 11-10 to take the match into the decider.

The third and decisive game looked like one-way traffic for most of the time as Bhagat looked all set to pull off an upset over Belwal after taking a 7-0 lead. But the top seed turned the tables on him, and despite being four match points down, came back strongly to win the third game 12-10 and take the title.

Priyanka bags 35+ women’s title

Top-seed Priyanka Mehta lived up to her billing to win a thrilling three-game encounter against second-seed Monica Menon in the 35+ women’s singles final. Having bagged the opening game 11-2, Priyanka looked all set to sail to the title before Monica’s resilience saw her win the second game 11-5. The decider turned out to be a close contest, but Priyanka bagged it 11-9 to win the title.

Kavita wins 50+ women’s singles title

Third-seed Kavita Khanna upstaged top-seed Babita Langthasa in the women’s 50+ singles final. Coming into the final on the back of a commanding win in the semi-final, Langthasa was expected to dominate but Khanna ran away with the opening game 11-3, and despite a strong challenge from the top-seed in the second game, won it 11-9 to bag the title.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.

