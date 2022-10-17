PKL 9: Himanshu Singh inspires Tamil Thalaivas in stunning comeback victory vs Patna Pirates

Himanshu Singh led the comeback as Tamil Thalaivas secured a 33-32 victory vs Patna Pirates at the ongoing PKL Season 9, in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday. Raider Himanshu scored 11 points and Narender also made a crucial contribution of nine points. Narender contributed with a few raids as the Thalaivas took a 6-3 lead in the ninth minute. But Rohit Gulia bought the Pirates back into the game with a multi-point raid and made it 6-6.

Himanshu, who was in inspiring form, eked out a stunning raid in the 14th-minute as the Thalaivas took a 10-8 lead, but the Pirates effected an ALL OUT, which gave then a 13-10 lead instead in the next minute.

Narender kept the Thalaivas in the game with his raid points but the Pirates kept on extending their lead. They finished the first-half with a 17-15 lead. Gulia increased Patna's domination in the second-half and helped them increase the lead to 21-16.

In the 26th-minute, the Pirates manufactured another ALL OUT to make it 26-21. With the Pirates leading, Himanshu had other plans. He pulled off a brilliant raid in the 37th-minute to level the scores at 29-29. Then his team effected an ALL OUT and took a 32-30 lead. They ended up winning 33-32, grabbing a nervy victory.

