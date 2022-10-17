Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / PKL 9: Himanshu Singh inspires Tamil Thalaivas in stunning comeback victory vs Patna Pirates

PKL 9: Himanshu Singh inspires Tamil Thalaivas in stunning comeback victory vs Patna Pirates

others
Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:30 PM IST

PKL 9: Tamil Thalaivas staged a comeback victory vs Patna Pirates in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, on Monday.

PKL 9: Tamil Thalaivas defeated Patna Pirates on Monday.(PKL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Himanshu Singh led the comeback as Tamil Thalaivas secured a 33-32 victory vs Patna Pirates at the ongoing PKL Season 9, in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday. Raider Himanshu scored 11 points and Narender also made a crucial contribution of nine points. Narender contributed with a few raids as the Thalaivas took a 6-3 lead in the ninth minute. But Rohit Gulia bought the Pirates back into the game with a multi-point raid and made it 6-6.

Himanshu, who was in inspiring form, eked out a stunning raid in the 14th-minute as the Thalaivas took a 10-8 lead, but the Pirates effected an ALL OUT, which gave then a 13-10 lead instead in the next minute.

Also Read | ‘Naveen has been consistent but we have…’: Haryana Steelers' Meetu backs veteran to derail ‘Naveen Express’ at PKL 9

Narender kept the Thalaivas in the game with his raid points but the Pirates kept on extending their lead. They finished the first-half with a 17-15 lead. Gulia increased Patna's domination in the second-half and helped them increase the lead to 21-16.

In the 26th-minute, the Pirates manufactured another ALL OUT to make it 26-21. With the Pirates leading, Himanshu had other plans. He pulled off a brilliant raid in the 37th-minute to level the scores at 29-29. Then his team effected an ALL OUT and took a 32-30 lead. They ended up winning 33-32, grabbing a nervy victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pkl pro kabaddi league pro kabaddi tamil thalaivas patna pirates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP