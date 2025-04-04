PKL level up: Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh leads Player Development Workshop for Pro Kabaddi Stars

Mashal Sports, the organisation behind the Pro Kabaddi League, successfully conducted the 'PKL Level Up' Player Development Workshop designed to elevate kabaddi players beyond their performances on the mat. PKL level up: Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh leads Player Development Workshop

This initiative represented a significant milestone in professional kabaddi, bringing together industry experts to provide players with key life skills, personal branding, and professional growth opportunities. The workshop was a testament to the league's commitment to nurturing its athletes and ensuring that they excel both professionally and personally.

The event featured an exceptional lineup of speakers including Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh, Alpi Chaudhari from Meta India, prominent content creator Deepak Pareek, Neha Mathur Rastogi, CEO and founder of WordsWork Communications Consulting, a leading company for Sports media relations in India, and Dr. Chaitanya Sridhar, a renowned Sports and Depth Psychologist from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS-JSW Sports). The program aimed to equip players with insights and tools for holistic development.

The workshop included special sessions to help players navigate social media effectively and prepare for media interviews and press conferences.

Sharing his thoughts on becoming better athletes, PR Sreejesh said, "When you win, people remember you, but the real growth comes from matches we don't win. That's where we learn what to do differently next time. The ultimate truth in sports is simple: never give up. After every failure comes regret, but whoever persists more, whoever works harder on improvement, is the one who ultimately succeeds."

"But life isn't just about what happens during matches -- your activities off the field matter too. How you conduct yourself with family, how you present yourself on social media, and what values you demonstrate in everyday life -- all of this builds your identity as an athlete.," he added during his session.

The Indian hockey legend also stressed the importance of teamwork, saying, "Teamwork is essential -- one person's mistake impacts the entire team, which is why mutual understanding becomes crucial. What happens on the ground stays there; after the match ends, we're friends again because respect forms the foundation of sportsmanship."

Chaitanya Sridhar, who has over 20 years of experience mentoring elite athletes including Olympic medallists, made history as the first woman Sports Psychologist in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She emphasised the importance of mental fitness for athletes. "With sports careers being relatively short, maintaining mental fitness and dealing with high-pressure situations is crucial. It was valuable to hear the players reflect during our interactive sessions. The time athletes have while coming back from an injury or during periods of low performance is limited, so staying mentally prepared is essential for their success."

"Our players are the foundation on which the sport is built. The way they perform on the mat and off it, is important as it sets a benchmark for the aspiring kabaddi players who see a future for themselves in this sport," said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League.

"As the seasons go by, such initiatives are crucial because the development of the way fans see kabaddi is on the shoulders of our players. And this workshop was a small step in that direction," he added.

The 'PKL Level Up' workshop featured several key players including Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Malik and Sachin Tanwar, who actively engaged in the sessions focused on leadership, communication skills, personal branding, and career management. This initiative sets a new standard in professional sports support, demonstrating that true success extends far beyond athletic achievements.