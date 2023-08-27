PM hails athletes after 'India's best-ever performance' at World University Games, calls HS Prannoy a ‘true inspiration’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian athletes for their record breaking show in the World University Games held in China while addressing the country in his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. India had finished seventh in the FISU World University Games, which was held between July 28 and August 8. India recorded their best-ever medal haul and returned home with 11 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PIB/File Photo)

Prior to this, India had only won 18 medals in all the editions of World University Games that have been held since 1959.

"A few days ago the World University Games were held in China. This time India's best-ever performance was witnessed in these games. Our players won a total of 26 medals, out of which 11 were gold medals. You will be pleased to know that even if all the medals won in all the World University Games that have been held since 1959 are added, the tally reaches only 18," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar emerged as the most successful Indian athlete, finishing the competition with four medals. Tomar won gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 event, as well as being a member of the men's 10m air rifle team that won gold. He also won bronze in the men's 50m rifle three-position team.

Another shooting ace Manu Bhaker, who is also the Youth Olympic Games champion, and Sift Kaur Samra returned with gold medals. Bhaker won gold medals in both the individual and team events in the women's 10m air pistol. In the women's 50m rifle 3 places, Sift Kaur Samra replicated Bhaker's victory.

The next edition of the World University Games is slated to take place in 2025 in Germany.

PM congratulates HS Prannoy

The Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings to India shuttler HS Prannoy, who won a bronze medal in the BWF World Champions being held in in Copenhagen, Denmark. Prannoy had defeated world number one Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinal before losing 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. He is the only Indian, who returned with a medal from the championship.

Hailing Prannoy's inspirational show, PM Modi tweeted: “What a brilliant achievement by @PRANNOYHSPRI at BWF World Championships 2023! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze medal. His skill and hard work have shone brightly throughout the tournament. He is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts.”

