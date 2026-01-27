PSG seal teen Dro signing from upset Barca

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of teenage talent Dro Fernandez from Barcelona on Monday, with the Catalan giants' president Joan Laporta left upset over what he said was an "unpleasant" situation.

Barca chief Laporta explained Dro had previously agreed a new deal with the Catalan giants but decided to depart instead.

"Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Dro Fernandez," wrote Ligue 1 champions PSG in a statement.

"The 18-year-old Spanish midfielder, who will wear the number 27, has signed a contract that will keep him in the French capital until 2030, in a move that is fully in line with the club's sporting strategy and its strong focus on youth and talent."

PSG did not state how much they paid for Dro but Spanish media reported they spent slightly more than his six-million-euro release clause as a goodwill gesture, citing a figure of 8.2 million euros.

"It has been an unpleasant situation," Laporta told Catalunya Radio late on Sunday ahead of Dro's move.

"It came as a surprise because we had agreed on a different solution for when he turned 18.

"Surprisingly, his representative told us he couldn't follow through on what we'd agreed to."

Dro, who is from Galicia in Spain's northwest, joined Barcelona's La Masia youth academy, considered the best in the world, in 2022 and made eight appearances for the club.

"After nearly four unforgettable seasons, today I have to make one of the most difficult decisions of my life: saying goodbye to the club that has been my home in recent years," said Dro on Instagram.

Earlier in January, Barca coach Hansi Flick showed his disappointment at Dro's decision to leave.

"What I want to say to the young players from La Masia, is we are Barca and one of the best teams in the world," said the German coach, who handed Dro his debut in September 2025.

"We give them the opportunity to train with us, to grow, every day, with the best players in the world. We give them the opportunity, we give them the support, believe in them, the confidence.

"If you want to play for Barca, then 100 percent with your whole heart. This is what I want to say to everyone who is now with us, or in the future with us, this must be 100 percent.

"These colours, you have to live for them, this is what I want to see. All the others I don't want, this is what I can say."

