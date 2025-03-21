Puja Tomar aims to revive Indian MMA momentum at UFC

New Delhi: February proved to be particularly harsh for India’s mixed martial arts (MMA) scene. Two of the country’s most recognised fighters — Anshul Jubli and Ritu Phogat — both suffered tough losses at the UFC and ONE Championship respectively. Now, all eyes are on Puja Tomar, who carries the hopes of many as she steps into the octagon for her second UFC fight on Saturday. Puja Tomar(left) is the only Indian to win a UFC bout. (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tomar already holds a place in history as the only Indian to win a bout in UFC but her journey has only just begun. As she prepares for her next challenge, the Muzaffarnagar native knows that another victory could be crucial in keeping India’s presence alive in the sport’s biggest promotion.

Despite her historic win on debut over Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos last June, life hasn’t changed drastically for Tomar. She still spends most of the year training in Bali, Indonesia, due to lack of elite training facilities in India. Under the guidance of striking coach Mike Ikelei at Soma Fight Club —he also trains Jubli — Tomar continues to sharpen her skills.

“After that win, I went about my life normally in India. People appreciated me, but what surprised me most was being recognized at airports and in Delhi,” Tomar shared in a conversation with HT, facilitated by broadcasters Sony Sports.

Her journey into combat sports was dramatic. A five-time Wushu champion, Tomar first fell in love with martial arts by watching Jackie Chan movies but her fighting spirit was forged in something far deeper — a desire to protect her mother and two sisters after her father’s death.

“My mother tells me, ‘I fought with the world for you, Pooja, but you showed it was all worth it,’” Tomar said. “Now, when I go home, she proudly tells people, ‘This is my daughter.’ I can see a different kind of happiness in her.”

Before breaking into the UFC, the 31-year-old built her resume through promotions like Super Fight League, ONE Championship, and Matrix Fight Night (MFN). It was in MFN where she truly showcased her striking skills, particularly in her strawweight title fight against Russia’s Anastasia Feofanova.

However, any success in international MMA has not come easy for Indian fighters. Tomar’s time in ONE was a harsh reality check, where she lost four out of five bouts. Still, she refuses to back down against the odds and pursue the path despite having no major support or financial support.

“Right now, people only see wins and losses. They don’t see the struggle behind it,” she said. “I just want people to recognise what it takes to reach this level. If they support us, one day India will have a UFC champion. But we need the backing.”

Tomar now faces Shauna Bannon, an Irish fighter with a solid striking base and a record of 6-1-0, just slightly behind Tomar’s 9-4-0. Bannon has already stepped into the UFC octagon twice, giving her an edge in experience. And fighting in London, she’s expected to have the crowd behind her.

“The crowd at Louisville (for my UFC debut) was huge too. I spotted just three or four Indians waving the flag, so I focused on them. In London, I know there will be more, and I’ll only listen to the India chants,” said an unfazed Tomar.

As the UFC hopes to tap into the Indian market, the pressure for results also rises. For Tomar, it’s about proving that Indian fighters belong on the world stage. This weekend, she has the chance to take another step toward that dream.

“I don’t want to give up. If we give our best now, we will pave the way for the next generation of Indian fighters in the UFC.”