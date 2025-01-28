Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Quite uncharacteristic of Gukesh…’: Viswanathan Anand's big admission on World Champion's viral punchline

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 28, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Anand recently talked about it and said it was quite uncharacteristic of Gukesh how he delivered the punchline.

Chess great Viswanathan Anand shared his experience of shooting an advertisement for the recently crowned World Champions Gukesh, which went viral. The two chess grandmasters of different generations came together in a frame for an advertisement.

Bengaluru: World Chess Champion D Gukesh, left, with former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand during a press conference.(PTI)
Bengaluru: World Chess Champion D Gukesh, left, with former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand during a press conference.(PTI)

Anand recently talked about it and said it was quite uncharacteristic of Gukesh how he delivered the punchline to the actor who played his manager in the advertisement.

"The bit where he tells his manager is quite uncharacteristic of Gukesh. He must have struggled a little bit," Anand said in a video.

In December last year, the 18-year-old Gukesh became the youngest world champion ever by beating China's Ding Liren. He is only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to achieve this feat.

He also received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna from President Droupadi Murmu in a glittering National Sports Awards ceremony.

Gukesh dethroned compatriot Arjun Erigiasi to become the highest-ranked Indian chess player, at fourth, in the latest FIDE rankings on Thursday.

The 18-year-old achieved the feat when he logged his second victory in the Tata Steel Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee (Netherlands) defeating Vincent Keymer of Germany. He has amassed 2784 rating points, while Erigaisi, who was the highest-ranked Indian for a long time, has slipped to fifth with 2779.5 rating points.

Grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa played out a solid draw with World champion D Gukesh in the eighth round of the Tata Steel Masters here.

Playing the white side of a Berlin defense, Praggnanadhaa had slightly favourable position optically but Gukesh was always on guard to defend. It was in the early middle game that Gukesh sacrificed a pawn to get his counterplay rolling and even though Praggnanadhaa tried to make use of it, the game was always closer to a draw.

As the Queens got traded the players arrived at a rook and minor piece endgame wherein Gukesh found the best resources and even got an outside passed pawn. With Praggnanadhaa’s rook having the lone task of working against the pawn, the result of the game was never in doubt. The game was drawn after 33 moves.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On