R Praggnanandhaa left shellshocked as ex-coach pulls off huge comeback in World Rapid and Blitz upset — Watch

R Praggnanandhaa was in total disbelief after losing to Sandipan Chanda.(X) In a video which has gone viral on social media, R Praggnanandhaa's expression was one of total disbelief after realising his defeat. R Praggnanandhaa fell to a shock defeat against his former coach, GM Sandipan Chanda, at the ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha. Currently in action at the open rapid section, the India No. 2 faced Chanda in Round 5 and was in a winning position. But then he was also running out of time, and ended up making a terrible error, crashing to a loss.

Chanda began his campaign on a strong note, beating big names. He defeated Levon Aronian and Praggnanandhaa in back-to-back rounds.

Chanda was Viswanathan Anand's second for his World Championship 2013 match against Magnus Carlsen. What made the win against Praggnanandhaa more special is that he has coached the Indian GM and his elder sister, Vaishali Rameshbabu, in the past.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Praggnanandhaa's expression was one of total disbelief after realising his defeat. The 20-year-old looked shellshocked, and his former coach didn't leave the table, giving him company.

Sandipan is a 42-year-old GM from Kolkata. He became a GM in 2003, and in 2004, he won the Curacao Chess Festival. He has represented India in the Chess Olympiads of 2004, 2006 and 2008. He secured a notable win over Sergei Tiviakov in 2007 and is regarded as one of the world's top chess players.

On Saturday, Sandipan drew with Yu Yangyi in Round 6 and then lost to Liem Quang Le in the next round. He is currently 19th in the standings of the open rapid section. Artemiev Vladislav is on top of the standings, followed by Magnus Carlsen in second position. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave is third, David Anton Guijarro is fourth and D Gukesh is in fifth position.