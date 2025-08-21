R Praggnanandhaa soaks in glory after defeating D Gukesh, India No. 1 says ‘it looked like he was off at the start…’

R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning World Champion D Gukesh in the opening round of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis. The win saw the Indian GM become the new World No. 3 in the live rankings for a short period of time. R Praggnanandhaa defeated D Gukesh in the opening round of the Sinquefield Cup.(Twitter)

Speaking after his remarkable victory, he said, “I think it was a smooth game. It was surprising from him because it looked like he was off at the start, like he spent so much time at a theoretical position and this endgame is just unpleasant for him. It started to get worse and worse. I guess his last chance was to take the pawn on b4 but I think it still should be winning and I think it’s a good game to start with.”

“Last year, I messed up some good positions against him, I think I did not beat him (in classical) for almost two years now, so finally it’s good to get a win,” he further added.

In Round 2, Praggnanandhaa drew with Fabiano Caruana. Meanwhile, Gukesh did bounce back to winning ways, as he beat Abdusattorov in a tense Round 3 fixture.

Speaking after beating the Uzbek GM, Gukesh said, “Especially after yesterday, probably one of the worst games that I’d played, it was nice to bounce back like this.”

“If I would prefer to make two draws or a loss and a win, I’d prefer a loss and a win.”

Praggnanandhaa is currently in joint-lead in the tournament standings, with Fabiano Caruana and Levon Aronian. Three of them have 2.0 points, followed by Alireza Firouzja (1.5), Wesley So (1.5), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (1.5), Gukesh (1.5) and Sevian (1.5). Meanwhile, Jan-Krzysztof Duda (1.0) and Nodirbek (0.5) are ninth and tenth.

Praggnanandhaa will be hoping to maintain his form, and if he wins the tournament, it will be a perfect reflection of his performance this year.