Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

R Praggnanandhaa soaks in glory after defeating D Gukesh, India No. 1 says ‘it looked like he was off at the start…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 07:30 am IST

R Praggnanandhaa scripted a sensational win against D Gukesh in Round 1 of the Sinquefield Cup.

R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning World Champion D Gukesh in the opening round of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis. The win saw the Indian GM become the new World No. 3 in the live rankings for a short period of time.

R Praggnanandhaa defeated D Gukesh in the opening round of the Sinquefield Cup.(Twitter)
R Praggnanandhaa defeated D Gukesh in the opening round of the Sinquefield Cup.(Twitter)

Speaking after his remarkable victory, he said, “I think it was a smooth game. It was surprising from him because it looked like he was off at the start, like he spent so much time at a theoretical position and this endgame is just unpleasant for him. It started to get worse and worse. I guess his last chance was to take the pawn on b4 but I think it still should be winning and I think it’s a good game to start with.”

Also Read: D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi made R Praggnanandhaa feel insecure, India No. 1 claims ‘whenever they were doing well, it…'

“Last year, I messed up some good positions against him, I think I did not beat him (in classical) for almost two years now, so finally it’s good to get a win,” he further added.

In Round 2, Praggnanandhaa drew with Fabiano Caruana. Meanwhile, Gukesh did bounce back to winning ways, as he beat Abdusattorov in a tense Round 3 fixture.

Speaking after beating the Uzbek GM, Gukesh said, “Especially after yesterday, probably one of the worst games that I’d played, it was nice to bounce back like this.”

“If I would prefer to make two draws or a loss and a win, I’d prefer a loss and a win.”

Praggnanandhaa is currently in joint-lead in the tournament standings, with Fabiano Caruana and Levon Aronian. Three of them have 2.0 points, followed by Alireza Firouzja (1.5), Wesley So (1.5), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (1.5), Gukesh (1.5) and Sevian (1.5). Meanwhile, Jan-Krzysztof Duda (1.0) and Nodirbek (0.5) are ninth and tenth.

Praggnanandhaa will be hoping to maintain his form, and if he wins the tournament, it will be a perfect reflection of his performance this year.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / R Praggnanandhaa soaks in glory after defeating D Gukesh, India No. 1 says ‘it looked like he was off at the start…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On