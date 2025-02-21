Rangers boss Clement not distracted by US takeover reports

Rangers manager Philippe Clement said he is not focused on reports that the club is to be taken over by a US-led consortium, just days after the Belgian received a vote of confidence from his current superiors. HT Image

Chief executive Patrick Stewart gave his backing to Clement on Wednesday, despite a shock Scottish Cup exit to Queen's Park and a 13-point deficit to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Reports claim the Glasgow giants are in advanced talks over a takeover from the investment arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, 49ers Enterprises, who also own English Championship leaders Leeds.

"There's never a club where the manager is involved in these kind of things," Clement said on Friday.

"If things change, and there are different budgets, of course you're involved and it can help you, but that's the only thing. So that's business.

"Those are rumours. There's nothing for the moment, so nothing to talk about until something happens."

Clement's run to the Europa League last 16 has helped keep him in a job.

Rangers were paired with Turkish giants Fenerbahce in Friday's draw, meaning that Jose Mourinho will visit Ibrox next month.

Clement said he had respect for the Portuguese coach's trophy-laden career, but is not an admirer of his defensive tactics.

"He is somebody who has won so many trophies. There are different managers with different styles. He won a lot of trophies in a certain style," added Clement.

"I like even more managers with another style, but the respect is there.

"It's about winning at the end, and he did that at several places with several teams, and winning the biggest trophies that you can win in the world.

"He is somebody who's more in defense and reacting out of that style. Personally, I prefer more the managers who go full in their attacking force and playing out of that, but incredible respect in the way he did it."

