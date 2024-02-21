 Rays and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract - Hindustan Times
Rays and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

AP |
Feb 21, 2024 09:44 AM IST

The Tampa Bay Rays and veteran infielder Amed Rosario have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

Rosario can make an additional $500,000 in incentive.

The 28-year-old can play shortstop, second base and in the outfield. He spent last season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .263 with six homers and 58 RBIs in 142 games.

Rosario adds to Tampa Bay's infield depth behind shortstop José Caballero and second baseman Brandon Lowe. The Rays acquired Caballero in a January trade with Seattle.

Rosario broke into the majors with the New York Mets in 2017. He was traded to Cleveland in January 2021 as part of a multiplayer package for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.

Rosario is a .272 hitter with 60 homers and 334 RBIs in 839 career games. He set career highs with a .287 batting average, 15 homers and 72 RBIs in 2019 with the Mets. He led the majors with nine triples in 2022 with Cleveland.

Tampa Bay opened a roster spot by putting right-hander Drew Rasmussen on the 60-day injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

