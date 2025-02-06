Reigning MotoGP champ Jorge Martin involved in freak crash, bones broken and helmet shattered in viral video

Defending MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was involved in a freak accident on Wednesday, which left him with a fractured hand and foot, which requires surgery. The crash happened in pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia. The Spaniard moved to Aprilia from Pramac Racing after clinching the 2024 MotoGP Championship title. Spaniard Jorge Martin was involved in a freak accident.

In a video of the accident which has gone viral on social media, Martin can be seen losing control of his bike on turn two, where a highside launches him into the air, before landing hard on the tarmac. He hit his face first as his helmet shattered and the session was also briefly halted. He was immediately taken to the medical centre by ambulance, before being taken to a hospital.

Here is the video:

In a statement, MotoGP said, “Jorge Martín has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries.”

“He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot,” he added.

Meanwhile in a statement, Aprilia revealed, “Following the crash, he was taken to the circuit medical center for initial checks and later transferred to the Aurelius Hospital in Nilai for further tests. After the checks, Martín has been diagnosed a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head of the right hand and a closed fracture of the 3rd, 4th and 5th metatarsals of the left foot. In addition, he has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative. He will stay in hospital overnight and on Thursday he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot. Lorenzo Savadori will replace Jorge Martín to continue the development work on the RS-GP25.”