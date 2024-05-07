Riding towards victory: Aurum Lakshmi Tokas, all of nine, bags 16 medals at Delhi Horse Show 2024

The Delhi Horse Show 2024 witnessed the rise of a new star in the form of nine-year-old Aurum Lakshmi Tokas. Hailing from Verdinand Equestrian Academy, Aurum's exceptional talent and fierce dedication were on display as she bagged a remarkable 16 medals. Her meteoric rise not only cements her place as a future equestrian prodigy but also serves as a strong testament to the immense potential that lies within India's young riding talents. Aurum Tokas' mercurial rise has been extraordinary(Special Arrangement)

The Delhi Horse Show is a prestigious annual event that serves as a beacon for the nation's finest equestrian athletes. It's a platform where riders from across the country converge to showcase their skills in various disciplines, including show jumping, dressage, and eventing. This year's edition was no different, attracting a plethora of talented riders. But amid all the established names, young Aurum stole the show.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, Aurum's success story wouldn't be complete without mentioning her equine partner, Kenwood. This eight-year-old Dutch Warmblood proved to be the perfect match for Aurum. Their bond transcended mere partnership; it was an affirmation of mutual trust and a shared passion for the sport. Throughout the competition, their synchronised movements and flawless execution in the arena were a sight to behold, a true reflection of the countless hours spent training together.

Horse riding is a sport that transcends gender barriers. It's a level playing field where talent, discipline, and determination are the true hallmarks of success. Aurum's journey is a shining example of this. Regardless of her young age and gender, she dominated the competition. While the sport presents its own set of physical challenges, the rewards are equally enriching. The sense of freedom experienced while galloping across the course, the deep connection forged with a magnificent horse, and the exhilaration of competition combine to make horse riding a truly unique and fulfilling pursuit.

Aurum's remarkable accomplishment is a direct result of the countless hours she's spent honing her skills in the saddle. Her commitment is a marker of inspiration for aspiring riders of all ages. She embodies the spirit of perseverance, a testament to the fact that with relentless hard work and a never-say-die attitude, even the most ambitious dreams can be realised.

Behind every successful rider lies a strong support system, and Aurum is no exception. She expresses her deepest gratitude for the encouragement she receives from her loved ones, their constant support fuelling her passion and propelling her forward. Additionally, she acknowledges the significant role played by Mount Carmel School in nurturing her talent. The supportive environment fostered by the school has been instrumental in providing Aurum with the platform she needs to pursue her equestrian dreams.

Kenwood, Aurum's equine partner, belongs to the Dutch Warmblood breed, renowned for their athleticism, versatility, and gentle temperament. These qualities make Dutch Warmbloods highly sought-after companions in the world of equestrian sports. Their inherent grace, agility, and willingness to please make them ideal partners for riders like Aurum, who value exceptional performance and a deep connection with their horses.

Aurum's upward graph at the Delhi Horse Show is a true source of inspiration. Her achievements at such a young age are a powerful reminder that any dream can be realised with talent, tenacity and the right support system. The equestrian community eagerly awaits to witness Aurum's future accomplishments as she continues to blaze a trail and shine brightly in the world of horse riding. Her story is not just about winning medals; it's about the dedication, passion, and unique bond between a rider and their horse – a story that will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of riders to take to the saddle and chase their own equestrian dreams.