Royals manager Matt Quatraro's deal extended through '29

With manager Matt Quatraro entering the final season of his contract, the Kansas City Royals announced a three-year extension that runs through 2029, with a club option for 2030.

Quatraro, who is 224-262 in three seasons at the helm, ranks No. 7 on the franchise list for managerial wins. He finished as runner-up in American League Manager of the Year voting in 2024, when the Royals went 86-76 and reached the AL Division Series with a 30-win improvement over his debut season.

Kansas City fell short of the playoffs in 2025 with an 82-80 record, but notched its first consecutive winning campaigns since 2013-15 and has high hopes for the upcoming season.

"I think it's an exciting team to be around," Quatraro said in December. "These guys, they compete, they prepare. They're good to each other. It's an easy clubhouse. They have a very common goal and understanding of what our end goal is to win the World Series. They understand that. They know it's not going to be easy."

With the Royals valuing continuity in management and the front office, Quatraro will continue working closely with general manager J.J. Picollo, who last spring had his contract extended through the 2030 season with a club option for 2031.

"Personally, I think one of the things focusing on for myself and the staff is to make sure that we know the players as well as we possibly can," Quatraro said, "that each guy is completely different and how we reach one guy may not be the same as the other. So knowing them at a deeper level ... understanding what makes each person tick that much more, and hopefully it leads to more harmony synergy to help us through the tough times and get over the humps."

