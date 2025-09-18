Sept 18 - Flyhalf Zoe Harrison will start for England against France as one of four changes made by coach John Mitchell to his side for their Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final in Bristol on Saturday. Rugby-England select Harrison at flyhalf for World Cup semi-final

Harrison was among the replacements in the 40-8 quarter-final victory over Scotland and along with lock Abbie Ward has been promoted from the bench.

Fullback Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman also come into the starting XV having not featured against the Scots.

Abby Dow, who scored her 50th international try in the quarter-finals, and Jess Breach are the two wingers, while the centre pairing remains Tatyana Heard and Megan Jones. Natasha Hunt is at scrumhalf.

Alex Matthews is in the number eight position and forms a back-row trio with flankers Zoe Aldcroft and Sadia Kabeya.

Morwenna Talling and Ward are the locks, with hooker Amy Cokayne and props Botterman and Maud Muir making up the front row.

"Ashton Gate set the stage for a strong performance in tough conditions last weekend, and the girls are eager to get back out there for the semi-final," Mitchell said.

"We’ve earned this stage, and now we’ve got another chance to earn the right. By working together we’ll keep getting better.

"France have faced challenges, and that will drive them – we expect it. We don’t need to be perfect, just effective, focused, and ready for the fight. We’re excited and ready to hunt them."

England are hoping to win the World Cup for the third time and are on a 31-game winning run, having last lost to New Zealand in the tournament final in 2022.

England team:

15-Ellie Kildunne, 14-Abby Dow, 13-Megan Jones, 12-Tatyana Heard, 11-Jess Breach, 10-Zoe Harrison, 9-Natasha Hunt, 1-Hannah Botterman, 2-Amy Cokayne, 3-Maud Muir, 4-Morwenna Talling, 5-Abbie Ward, 6-Zoe Aldcroft, 7-Sadia Kabeya, 8-Alex Matthews

Replacements: 16-Lark Atkin-Davies, 17-Kelsey Clifford, 18-Sarah Bern, 19-Rosie Galligan, 20-Maddie Feaunati, 21-Lucy Packer, 22-Holly Aitchison, 23-Helena Rowland.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.