Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rugby-New Zealand's five biggest test defeats of all time

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:26 pm IST

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/ (FACTBOX):FACTBOX-Rugby-New Zealand's five biggest test defeats of all time

Sept 13 - The New Zealand rugby union team suffered their biggest loss ever in a test match on Saturday, with South Africa securing a 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Wellington.

Rugby-New Zealand's five biggest test defeats of all time
Rugby-New Zealand's five biggest test defeats of all time

The Springboks' 33-point win broke their own record of beating New Zealand by 28 points in a warm-up fixture in Twickenham ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Here are the five biggest test defeats suffered by the All Blacks in history:

SOUTH AFRICA 43-10 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 33 points

Cheslin Kolbe scored a brace of tries as South Africa ran riot in the second half. The Springboks trailed 10-0 after an early try to debutant Leroy Carter but scored 36 unanswered points in an extraordinary onslaught.

SOUTH AFRICA 35-7 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 28 points

South Africa put in a masterclass of forward power to thrash New Zealand. They scored five tries through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hookers Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi and flanker Kwagga Smith.

AUSTRALIA 47-26 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 21 points

New Zealand forward Scott Barrett was sent off for a reckless tackle just before halftime, and Australia's Reece Hodge scored a brace of tries in the Wallabies' biggest win over the All Blacks.

SOUTH AFRICA 17-0 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 17 points

An inexperienced All Blacks side, with all but two players making their full test debuts, suffered a 17-point loss in their first test of the 1928 tour of South Africa. The loss in Durban stood as New Zealand's worst defeat for decades.

ENGLAND 38-21 NEW ZEALAND

Martin: 17 points

England ended the world champions' 20-game unbeaten run as Owen Farrell's heroics put the hosts 15-0 ahead. New Zealand fought back through Julian Savea and Kieran Read, but tries by Brad Barritt, Chris Ashton and Manu Tuilagi ensured England's victory.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Rugby-New Zealand's five biggest test defeats of all time
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On