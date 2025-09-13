Sept 13 - The New Zealand rugby union team suffered their biggest loss ever in a test match on Saturday, with South Africa securing a 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Wellington. Rugby-New Zealand's five biggest test defeats of all time

The Springboks' 33-point win broke their own record of beating New Zealand by 28 points in a warm-up fixture in Twickenham ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Here are the five biggest test defeats suffered by the All Blacks in history:

SOUTH AFRICA 43-10 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 33 points

Cheslin Kolbe scored a brace of tries as South Africa ran riot in the second half. The Springboks trailed 10-0 after an early try to debutant Leroy Carter but scored 36 unanswered points in an extraordinary onslaught.

SOUTH AFRICA 35-7 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 28 points

South Africa put in a masterclass of forward power to thrash New Zealand. They scored five tries through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hookers Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi and flanker Kwagga Smith.

AUSTRALIA 47-26 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 21 points

New Zealand forward Scott Barrett was sent off for a reckless tackle just before halftime, and Australia's Reece Hodge scored a brace of tries in the Wallabies' biggest win over the All Blacks.

SOUTH AFRICA 17-0 NEW ZEALAND

Margin: 17 points

An inexperienced All Blacks side, with all but two players making their full test debuts, suffered a 17-point loss in their first test of the 1928 tour of South Africa. The loss in Durban stood as New Zealand's worst defeat for decades.

ENGLAND 38-21 NEW ZEALAND

Martin: 17 points

England ended the world champions' 20-game unbeaten run as Owen Farrell's heroics put the hosts 15-0 ahead. New Zealand fought back through Julian Savea and Kieran Read, but tries by Brad Barritt, Chris Ashton and Manu Tuilagi ensured England's victory.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.