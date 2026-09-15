Rumesh Pathirage's javelins, with which he threw 90m, damaged on Turkish Airlines flight: ‘I’ll move on'

Rumesh Pathirage, who recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games and also took home the Diamond League title, received a major setback ahead of the upcoming Asian Games. According to images shared on Instagram Stories, several of his javelins for competition were reportedly damaged during his journey back to Colombo from Hungary on a Turkish Airlines flight. 2026 has been a remarkable year for the 23-year-old, who kept Neeraj Chopra at bay at the Commonwealth Games, with the Indian Olympic medallist having to settle for silver. Rumesh Pathirage faces a setback ahead of the upcoming Asian Games (AFP) Pathirage recently solidified his credentials as the world's best javelin thrower after winning the men's title at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest on September 13. Also Read: Rumesh Pathirage's glorious run in 2026 continues, becomes first Sri Lankan to win Diamond League final Sharing the image of his damaged javelins on Instagram Stories, Pathirage wrote, "Bad luck", with crying emojis. The next story featured the athlete blaming Turkish Airlines and making a sarcastic remark: "Thank you, Turkish Airlines."

According to reports in Sri Lankan media, Pathirage discovered the damage to his equipment while returning home after the Budapest competition. It is worth noting that the javelins were not ordinary training implements either, as they were used extensively by the athlete throughout his rise this season. “All three javelins I used for over 90 throws have been damaged. It might have been a mistake by the airline, but that’s how it is. It’s not a big issue. I’ll move on,” Pathirage was quoted as saying by NewsWire on X.