Saquon Barkley shatters two yardage records in 2025 Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley put his name on the record books on Super Bowl Sunday, breaking two major yardage records in the Eagles’ dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(AP)

A record-breaking night

Barkley wasted no time making history, surpassing Terrell Davis’ long-standing record for most regular-season and postseason combined yards from scrimmage on the game’s first play. On his opening carry, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year darted left for four yards, bringing his total to 2,764 yards, surpassing Davis' 26-year-old record of 2,762 yards set with the Denver Broncos in 1998.

Later in the first half, with the Eagles leading 24-0, Barkley broke another Davis record, this time for most single-season rushing yards, including the playoffs. With 4:49 left in the second quarter, Barkley scampered for nine yards, tying Davis’ 2,476-yard mark. Moments later, he officially took the record for himself with a two-yard rush off right guard, giving him 2,478 rushing yards on the season.

A birthday to remember

Turning 28 years old on Super Bowl Sunday, Barkley added another milestone to an already historic night. Entering the game, he had 2,447 total rushing yards between the regular season (2,005 yards) and playoffs (442 yards), just 29 yards shy of Davis’ record.

Barkley also entered the game within striking distance of another legendary feat—he was just 268 yards away from Darren Sproles' all-purpose yardage record (3,027 yards, set in 2011). Though he fell short of that mark, his Super Bowl LIX performance solidified his status as one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history.