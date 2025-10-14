Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Saros makes 31 saves, Nashville Predators beat Ottawa Senators 4-1

AP |
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 02:37 am IST

OTTAWA, Ontario — Juuse Saros made 31 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Ryan O’Reilly’s third-period goal held up as the winner.

O’Reilly made it 2-0 with 5:22 remaining in regulation. Steven Stamkos had his shot attempt blocked and the puck bounced right to O’Reilly for his second of the season.

Ridly Greig scored a power-play goal with 2:03 remaining to cut the lead in half, but Jonathan Marchessault and Cole Smith each added empty-net goals in the final minute to secure the win.

Marchessault opened the scoring at 12:11 of the second period tucking the puck five-hole on Linus Ullmark, who stopped 22 shots, to capitalize on a turnover inside the blue line.

Jake Sanderson appeared to open the scoring for the Senators at the six-minute mark of the second, but the goal was overturned after a lengthy review due to goaltender interference from Tim Stutzle.

Seven minor penalties in the first period made it difficult for either team to get in a rhythm.

After giving up five power-play goals through their first two games, the Senators were fortunate the Predators power play was ineffective going 0 for 6.

Ottawa made lineup changes with Tyler Kleven returning from injury and Jordan Spence and Olle Lycksell making their Senators debut. Drake Batherson missed his third straight game.

Senators: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Predators: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

