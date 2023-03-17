Seattle Seahawks secure backup plan, re-sign Drew Lock for 1 year in $4 million deal

The Seattle Seahawks have made another move to solidify their quarterback roster, agreeing to re-sign Drew Lock to a one-year deal. This news was reported by NFL Media, which stated that Lock's new contract would be worth $4 million in 2022, with incentives that could raise it to $7.5 million for next season. Seattle Seahawks to re-sign QB Drew Lock for a one-year deal

General manager John Schneider later confirmed the news on his Seattle radio show, stating that the team is excited to have Lock back as their backup quarterback. "We have a lot of confidence in Drew's abilities, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him," Schneider said.

Lock was acquired from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade involving Seahawks all-time passing leader, Russell Wilson. Last summer, he battled veteran Geno Smith for Seattle's top QB spot, but Smith won the job and took every snap at the position. Lock's only action with the Seahawks on the field was during the preseason, where he went 24 of 39 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

A second-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri, Lock showed promise by going 4-1 in five rookie starts for Denver, throwing seven touchdown passes while getting intercepted just three times. However, he lost 12 of his 16 starts over the following two seasons as his play was marked by inconsistency. He threw 15 passes picks in 2020, tied with Carson Wentz for most in the league.

Despite Lock's struggles, the Seahawks believe that he has the potential to become a top quarterback in the league. With veteran Geno Smith returning on a three-year, $75 million deal after his surprising Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Lock will continue to develop his skills as Seattle's backup QB.

In 24 career games, Lock is 8-13 as a starter and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards with 25 TDs and 20 interceptions. With a new contract in hand, Lock is ready to continue his journey in the NFL and prove that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.