Shaili to miss world U-20 meet due to toe fracture

A toe fracture has ruled out Junior Worlds silver medallist Shaili Singh from the upcoming U20 World Championships in Colombia from August 1.

An official announcement of her withdrawal from the event was made on Wednesday, a day after her coach Robert Bobby George discussed the issue with the Athletics Federation of India.

“It’s a big disappointment for Shaili as we were sure of changing the colour of medal in Cali, Colombia meet this time,” Robert said on Wednesday. “With her injury, all our plans are stuck and now we have to start afresh once she fully recovers in the next three weeks or so,” said George, husband of world championship bronze medallist Anju Bobby George.

Shaili met with a freak accident during a weight training session and hurt her toe of right foot almost three weeks back. “It was nothing but a silly injury during mobility training. In fact, an athlete has to be very careful during training as it evolves so much power,” he said.

“We waited for her to make a quick recovery, but after consulting with doctors and other experts, we decided to withdraw her from the U20 worlds,” said Robert, who trained wife Anju to long jump bronze at the 2003 Paris World Championships.

“I always see talent like Anju in Shaili and I am sure that one day she would be able to repeat Anju’s feat or better it,” the coach said. “I personally told Shaili that it’s not only your disappointment but a much bigger disappointment to me and our plans.”

Long jumper Shaili won silver medal at the under-20 world meet (6.59m) in Nairobi last year. She last competed at the National Inter-State meet and finished fourth with a jump of 6.26m at Inter-State Championships. She was down with a back injury late last year and with Covid-19 in January.

“Despite all her problems last year, Shaili’s speed and strength have improved.”

George said now the focus will be next year’s Senior World Championship and the Asian Games. “Postponement of the Asian Games to 2023 will be beneficial for Shaili as she will get adequate time to prepare for the big event,” said Robert, and added that they will also target next year’s World Championships.

“She is quite young right now and pushing her too much isn’t right, but for sure we are targeting the Senior Worlds as well as the Asian Games if all goes well. We would also aim for the Junior Asian Championship in 2023.”

Shaili is presently being treated at the Sports Authority of India’s Bengaluru centre, and George hoped that she would be soon back on track.

