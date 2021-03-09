Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha
Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal stunned world number 16 Patrick Franziska to progress to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender series here on Tuesday.
Sharath Kamal, ranked 32, beat his higher-ranked rival from Germany 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 in the second-round match.
He will now face the winner of the match between Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh and German Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.
However, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra bowed out after suffering defeats in their respective singles second-round matches.
While world number 63 Batra lost 7-11, 6-11, 7-11 to Japan's Mima Ito, who is ranked third in the world, Sathiyan was beaten by Japanese sensation and world number five Tomokazu Harimoto 4-11, 5-11, 8-11.
