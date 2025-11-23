Shooter Gagan Narang to contest for NRAI president’s post

Gagan-Narang has filed his nomination for the top post and will be up against incumbent president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo. (HT Archive) Olympic medallist Gagan Narang has filed for NRAI president, challenging incumbent Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo in the December 4 elections. New Delhi: Olympic medallist Gagan Narang has thrown his hat in the ring for the post of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president. Narang has filed his nomination for the top post and will be up against incumbent president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo in the December 4 elections in Mohali. Kalikesh, a member of Odisha legislative assembly (BJD) from Bolangir, has been heading the NRAI since 2024 after completion of Raninder Singh’s 12-year time limit as president.

The nomination list was announced on Sunday. Pawan Kumar Singh is all set to become the secretary general with no other nominations received for the post. A former rifle shooter and coach, Pawan has been actively involved in NRAI administration and currently holds the position of joint secretary. Singh is also a member of the Judges Committee of the world body ISSF and has officiated in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

As per the nomination list, a contest is on the cards for the treasurer’s post as well, with Ashok Mittal and Meghasham Shripad Bhangle in fray.

Narang’s nomination for the president’s post has come as a bit of a surprise since his name was not doing the rounds. Narang, has also filed for the post of vice-president. “It remains to be seen whether he will fight for the president’s post though,” said an NRAI official. The last day for withdrawal of nomination is November 27 and the final publication of the list is on November 28, as per the election schedule taken out by returning officer Justice (retd) Nirmaljit Kaur.

NRAI elections for the term 2025-2029 are being held to elect a 11-member executive committee and 25 members of the governing body. The executive committee comprises president, secretary general, treasurer, vice-presidents (two), joint secretaries (two) and executive committee members (four).