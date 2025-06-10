Shooter Rahi Sarnobat plots international comeback in Munich World Cup

New Delhi: Rahi Sarnobat, having suffered from a debilitating neuropathic pain syndrome for over two years, is finally looking ahead. Pain free after months, the 25m pistol shooter from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur will be back in an international shooting range after 18 months — her last multi-national competition was the Jakarta Asian Championships in early 2024 — when she takes aim at the ongoing World Cup in Munich later this week. File image of pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Sarnobat, into her 17th year as a professional shooter, will be competing as a RPO (ranking points only) shooter and hence won’t be in medal contention. Still, there’s lot to look forward to for her.

“The feel of a high-quality competition, for one,” she said. “I was gone for too long and it seems Indian shooting has changed completely. I’ll have to shoot very well to challenge our youngsters.”

The 35-year-old will be joined by the experienced Divya TS in RPO while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and youngsters Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Esha Singh will vie for a medal.

Among the most competitive disciplines in Indian shooting, the women’s pistol division has seen a steady inflow of young talent over the past few years, making Munich a rare opportunity for Sarnobat to cement her place all over again.

“My time away from shooting has told me that I have a pretty strong pain threshold, both mentally and physically. I have accepted the fact that I have fallen off the radar a bit, but I believe I still have the talent to come back,” she said.

“I will target a score around mid-580s, that’s what I have been hitting in training. More importantly, I want to get the feel of competition back in my system.”

Having shed 20 kgs and tweaked her pistol settings “to suit my age and muscle strength”, Sarnobat has also hired a team of professionals to guide her through her comeback. Her stance has also become more side-on to account for the persistent strain she feels post her recovery on the left side of her neck. Her grip has been purpose-built and the weight of her pistol has been reduced to ensure better stability at the firing point.

“I had to unlearn and relearn a lot of things. I had forgotten to stand still. My muscle strength, eyesight, and stability have all changed a lot and hence my equipment needed customisation,” she explained.

“I am consulting a new psychologist because it is very important to shield myself from negative thoughts. I am relying a lot on data to help analyse my performance and I am on a lookout for a new coach. I do hope Munich is the start of a new, successful phase for me.”

Bronze for Elavenil

India got their campaign off on Tuesday with 10m air rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan taking bronze. The two-time Olympian bowed out after a poor 22nd shot in the 24-shot final with a score of 232.1, settling for third place. Wang Zifei (252.7) of China won gold and South Korea’s Eunji Kwon (252.6) was second.