IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Shorter quarantine period is being planned for shooting world cup: Rijiju
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Shorter quarantine period is being planned for shooting world cup: Rijiju

The ISSF Combined World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 18 to 29 with shooters from more than 40 countries, including UK and Brazil, taking part in the event.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST

A shorter and convenient quarantine period will be put in place for next month's shooting World Cup, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has promised in order to not discourage international shooters from competing at the event.

The ISSF Combined World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 18 to 29 with shooters from more than 40 countries, including UK and Brazil, taking part in the event.

"I have already assured that India will conduct international tournaments in such a way that COVID protocols will be followed but foreign players will not be staying in long quarantine and will not be discouraged to participate," Rijiju said after visiting the new Motera Stadium here.

Recently, a request was placed before the ministry that shooters be exempted from hard quarantine of 14 days and foreign delegates be given vaccine shots on priority.

Rijiju made it clear that providing vaccine shots falls in the domain of the health ministry but they will ensure that participants do not feel any inconvenience.

"If our players are also stuck for 14-15 days in quarantine, they would also not be comfortable.

"So what we are planning is that all delegates coming from outside will have to get themselves tested before arriving and we will test them again upon their arrival at the airport. We will do it in such a way that it is convenient for them," Rijiju said.

Asked when will the process of giving vaccine shots to India's Olympic-bound athletes begin, the minister said as of now the government's priority is COVID warriors.

"COVID vaccine is something which Health Ministry has to decide and it has already been decided that it has to begin with COVID warriors. They have to be safe first, the doctors, nurses, security officers. After this, players and others will come.

"Obviously, the Tokyo-bound athletes, technical teams like coaching staff, trainers will be given priority but overall priority lies with home ministry and PM office. Athletes are definitely sports ministry's priority."

The National Sports Development Code 2011 is currently governing the National Sports Federations but Rijiju insisted that it needs to be modified as per the needs of today's times.

"There is a sports code, but we want to form a new code that takes care of the requirement of the present times. We want to change certain provisions that are not taking care of many sport that are of different nature.

"Like golf and boxing can't be same. And for example, (if) union territories (want) to have national federations which may not be possible for some. Sports like golf, equestrian, ice hockey and skiing are some disciplines which can't be played in every state.

"You need club culture for equestrian and skiing can't be played everywhere. Sports code does not define all this, it just says how an NSF can be formed. A few things need to be changed. We are still deliberating over it. Rules need to be changed with times," he said.

Rijiju's comment has come at a time when the sports ministry is locked in a legal battle in the Delhi High Court, where it is defending a relaxation clause with regards to NSFs' recognition, which has been challenged.

The Centre last week had told the Delhi High Court that it has the executive powers to relax the provisions of the sports code, with regard to grant of recognition to national sports federations.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, who filed the application, has claimed that by introducing the relaxation clause, the ministry was trying to "negate" or "nullify" the court's orders to ensure the federations comply with the code before they are granted recognition.

The ministry, in its reply filed through the central government contended that there was "no overreach" on its part when it passed the order on February 1.

In its affidavit, the ministry has said that the power of relaxation would be "exercised as a special exemption where considered necessary and expedient for the promotion of sports, sportspersons" and would always be guided by the sports code.

Rijiju also said that a sports facility will be named after wrestler KD Jadhav, independent India's first Olympic medallist, his remark coming at a time when there is a demand that the bronze medal winner at the 1952 Helsinki Games be honoured with the Padma Shri.

"We have already decided that a sports facility will be named after him or a new centre will be created in his honour," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST
A rod placed in tibia, while screws and pins were placed in ankle, the surgeon added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
others

Anand roped in to supervise Indian MNC’s global chess league

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:18 AM IST
With lockdowns in place in different parts of the world last year, chess witnessed a huge surge in popularity with many taking to it in the digital space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, US. (REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
others

G Sathiyan ends long wait for national title with win over veteran Sharath Kamal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Sathiyan had rued his missed chances against Sharath in the final at Cuttack a couple of years ago. That win had put Sharath, the current world No. 32, on a high pedestal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
others

Manu Bhaker: Expected to be treated with dignity

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Indian Olympian, shooter Manu Bhaker says she was asked to pay for carrying ammunition inspite of possessing necessary documents. But, the airlines has denied her allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP