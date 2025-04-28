Shots fired at Magnus Carlsen as FIDE CEO serves jeans controversy reminder with brutal dig: ‘Does it look appropriate?’

Magnus Carlsen’s jeans controversy during the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York last year was a sensational affair. The World No. 1 played the initial rounds of the Rapid tournament wearing jeans, which are prohibited under tournament regulations. The Norwegian was given the opportunity to immediately change his attire, but he disagreed with the chief arbiter. In response, he was disqualified for the future pairings of the day. Magnus Carlsen’s Grenke Chess Freestyle Open win comes less than a week after he won the Paris Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour.(HT_PRINT)

Carlsen was allowed to return the next day, but instead he withdrew from the tournament. At the last minute, FIDE managed to get him for the Blitz tournament, where he once again courted controversy in the final as he shared the title with Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi.

FIDE CEO takes another dig at Magnus Carlsen

Fast forward to April 2025, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky reminded chess fans that he hasn’t forgotten about the jeans controversy, and took another dig at Carlsen.

Carlsen was recently in action at the Grenke Chess Freestyle Open 2025, where he came out on top with a perfect 9/9 score. Posting a photo of the Grenke prize ceremony, Sutovsky questioned the dress code of the top GMs on the stage, along with Jan Henric Buettner.

He wrote, “Now a serious question - as we get back to review the dress code for FIDE events this year.

“Do you, as a spectator, feel it really does not matter?

“I think Grenke was a great event with hundreds of amateurs - but I am talking specifically about the top players. The photo is from the prize giving ceremony. Does it look appropriate? And if you were the host/organizer, would you have welcomed similar attire?

“Apart of spectators we will obviously inquire the opinion of hosting country, sponsors, broadcasters. And then we try to see what players think about it. But first thing first.

He concluded, “What’s your take?”

Recently, Carlsen publicly stated that his ugly war with FIDE was over, but he would prefer maintaining distance from the international body. Speaking to Reuters, he said, “I’m not really very interested in what FIDE are doing. I’m sort of trying to do my things, being with the Esports World Cup, Chess.com, Freestyle.”

“FIDE’s crown jewel is the classical world championship, right? That’s what gives FIDE legacy and legitimacy, and none of us are going after that,” he added.