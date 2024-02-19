Snow events of 4th Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg

Amid fresh heavy snowfall, the Kashmir leg of the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games will begin in the ski resort of Gulmarg on Wednesday. Over 200 athletes from 13 states are participating in the three-day event.

Owing to a dry winter and a parched Gulmarg, the first chapter of the games featuring two ice sports events -- Ice Hockey and Ice Skating -- were held in Leh from February 2. The authorities reviewed preparations on Sunday ahead of the events to be held at the popular ski resort in Baramulla from February 21 to 25.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

After two spells of snowfall, in late January and early February, and from Sunday, Gulmarg in western Himalayas and around 50 km from Srinagar, has turned into a vast expanse of white, mesmerising visitors with its snow peaks and pine forests. The place provides adventure for every kind of visitor, from a novice to a ski expert. The vast meadows, virgin peaks and slopes draped in dry powdery snow are attracting large number of tourists and sports enthusiasts.

Sarmad Hafeez, secretary-youth services and sports, Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a review meeting, directing officials to ensure that the roads leading to Gulmarg are cleared of snow and maintained properly for smooth traffic movement. He instructed officials to ensure adequate accommodation, transport and other facilities for the athletes and delegates expected to participate in the event.

“Gulmarg has the potential to become a world class winter sports destination and no stone should be left unturned to make the event a grand success,” he said.

Hafiz emphasised that Khelo India Winter Games is an opportunity for J&K to showcase the beauty of the venue. “The place has one of the finest slopes and the best quality snow otherwise also known to skiers who travel from other parts of the world,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Nuzhat Gull, secretary-sports council.

She said competition in four snow sports -- Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding and Nordic Skiing -- will be held. “The preparations for the games are complete and the venue is ready to welcome the athletes and other participants,” she said.

The Khelo India Winter Games are part of the flagship Khelo India scheme of the central government which aims to promote mass participation and excellence in sports. The officials said they expect the games to boost tourism and the economy of the region and inspire youth to take up sports. Hundreds of competitors, technical officials and support staff will participate.

Sonamarg hosts first National Snowshoe Championship

The picturesque Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is hosting its first national level winter sports event, the 8th National Snowshoe Championship, from Sunday.

A government spokesperson said the event marks a significant milestone for the mountain resort as previous editions of the championship were held at Gulmarg. The championship is being organised by the J&K SnowShoe Federation in collaboration with the Sonamarg Development Authority and the Hoteliers Association of Sonamarg.

Over 200 athletes from 13 states are participating in the three-day event.

Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir expressed delight at the staging of the championship in Sonamarg, which he expects to spur development and enhance the health resort's prospects. “The district administration is committed to providing all necessary facilities to enhance the experience of tourists visiting Sonamarg during the winter months,” he said.