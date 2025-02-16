Southee backs Kiwi mix of youth and experience to shine in Champions Trophy

Dubai, Former New Zealand fast-bowling great Tim Southee is confident that the Black Caps' inexperienced bowling attack will do a wonderful job at the upcoming Champions Trophy after watching them perform impressively in the recently-concluded tri-series in Pakistan. HT Image

The 36-year-old Southee, who has 776 international wickets for New Zealand across three formats, was an integral part of his country's team until his retirement in 2024.

With Trent Boult also not there and Lockie Ferguson looking highly unlikely, it will be Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry, who will share the pace-bowling load at the marquee ICC event.

"It's something different not having Trent and myself at an ICC event but, at the same time, it's exciting. These events are great to be a part of and it's in front of these guys now, I'm very excited to see how they go.

"The way the team has played, different guys have stepped up. It's a good mix between some experienced guys and some exciting young guys with a lot of potential," Southee was quoted as saying in a ICC press release.

"The experience of this Tri-Nation Series is only going to stand them in good stead for the tournament. So, taking some momentum into the tournament and being accustomed to those conditions, it's only going to be a good thing," Southee said.

Southee, who has 221 ODI wickets, feels O'Rourke has the potential to become the backbone of the New Zealand attack in the coming days.

"Will O'Rourke, in the Test game we've seen what he can do. He's still so young but he's got all the attributes that are going to set him up to have a lot of success in international cricket. I'm looking forward to watching him in his first ICC event.

"Will is a man of few words but certainly listens and wants to get better. We know he's got the pace and bounce, he's got great skills. He just keeps growing, we've seen that in the Test game and he's continued to get better.

"His game is far from finished but I'm sure he'll be a massive asset to New Zealand cricket across all three formats for a long time to come."

He also reserved some praise for Nathan Smith.

"Nathan Smith has a real confidence about him, and believes in himself which I think you need at this level."

He is also happy that veteran Kane Williamson is in fine nick, which will boost New Zealand's chances.

"Kane is in good form, it's nice to see him with a couple of scores, he's obviously class. He's not played a lot of one-day cricket for the last few years but to see him come back and have two significant contributions is what we're used to seeing.

"But it's also pleasing for me now as a fan of the Black Caps. When he is in the middle, it comes with experience and the way he plays, he just looks in control the whole time."

Backbone of New Zealand batting

======================

Williamson, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips form the backbone of New Zealand batting and Southee believes that the five are better judges of how to pace their innings in 50-over format.

"That is what sets those four or five batters apart from the rest. They are able to sum up conditions, sum up moments in games and more times than not, they come out on the right side of things. He brings a calmness to the group."

He praised left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner's leadership skills.

"Mitch has done a great job as captain. It's still reasonably new to him but I experienced a bit of his captaincy towards the end of my career. He's very calm, you see that in the way he plays his cricket.

"He thinks about the game well and I think he looks to lead with his performances across all three areas. He's one of best fielders, an unbelievably skilful bowler and a more-than-useful batter. So, I'm sure he'll be looking to lead in all those three areas."

So, can New Zealand go all the way and follow in the footsteps of the 2000 vintage? Southee certainly thinks so.

"If you look at the track record of New Zealand in ICC events, they are always there or thereabouts. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, if you get on a bit of a roll, anything can happen. I'd love to see the Black Caps there and hopefully lifting the trophy at the end."

