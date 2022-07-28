Sports is beautiful because it has the inherent power to unite: PM Modi at Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that sports is beautiful because it unites people and just like that politically opposite leaders from the BJP and ruling DMK’s Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin shared a bonhomie on stage during the inauguration event of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. “Sports is beautiful because it has the inherent power to unite. Sports bring people and societies closer. Sports nurtures a spirit of teamwork,” Modi said speaking in English.

On Thursday, during the three-hour inauguration ceremony held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium with the presence of players, coaches from almost 190 countries, arbiters, and FIDE officials, Modi and Stalin put up a united front as hosts. The tournament is being conducted for the first time in India since its inception in 1927.

“The most prestigious tournament in chess has come to India, the home of chess,” Modi said, adding that this is where chess originated. “Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse for India. It is home of the finest minds, vibrant culture and the oldest language in the world: Tamil.”

Modi also said that India’s recent achievements in Olympics, Paralympics and Deaflympics have been its best ever. “I am glad to share that there has never been a better time for sports in India than the present,” Modi said, attributing it to a “perfect mix” of two factors–energy of youth and an enabling environment. “In sports, there are no losers. There are winners and there are future winners.”

The Prime Minister also appreciated the organisers for conducting the international tournament in such a short span of time but did not mention Tamil Nadu and Stalin’s name.

Stalin recalled that he made the official announcement to host the Chess Olympiad only on March 16.

“It usually takes a minimum of 18 months for anyone to host an international tournament to this standard but we did it in just four months,” Stalin said speaking in a mix of English and Tamil.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said that the torch relay for chess went across more than 27,000 km across India at 75 iconic locations to mark India's 75 years of independence. Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand who is not playing but mentoring the Indian team for the tournament handed over the torch to Stalin on stage which was then passed on to teenage Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh.

