Sports Minister launches app to help athletes check on prohibited substances

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched a mobile app -- Know Your Medicine -- that will help athletes check on prohibited substances in medicines and make informed choices.

The app was launched during a conference on 'Paving the Path for Clean Sport: A Dialogue with Stakeholders on Risk associated use of nutritional supplements.'

“It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to increase awareness about risks associated with use of nutritional supplements. However, ultimately the athlete is responsible for what they consume and will have to face the consequences of any anti-doping rule violation,” said Thakur.

He said the recent MoUs with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and National Forensic Sciences University "will build testing capacity of nutritional supplements in the country and promote research and capacity building in the field.”

The application is available for Android phone users with app versions in Hindi and English and is equipped with user-friendly features including search by image and text options and search by medicine and ingredient options.

The application has been developed by the National Anti Doping Agency, and with this India has joined a few select nations in the world that provide such a tool to its athletes and sports ecosystem, said a statement from sports ministry.

Sports Authority of India DG Sandip Pradhan and Ritu Sain, DG & CEO, NADA India were also present during the occasion. Alexis Cooper, Director, Education, Sports Integrity Australia and Dr. Amy Eichner, Special Advisor, Drugs & Supplements, United States Anti-Doping Agency participated as international speakers.