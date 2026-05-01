Bhubaneswar, National record holders Dev Kumar Meena of Madhya Pradesh and Baranica Elangovan of Tamil Nadu will be among the top draws in the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition which begins here on Saturday. Spotlight on pole vaulters at Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar

The two-day meet is being held at the state-of-the-art Indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex here, which had hosted the inaugural National Indoor Championships in March. The facility is also hosting the World Indoor Championships in 2028.

Meena has had an impressive performance graph this season. In March, he equalled his national record during an invitational meet in Taiwan.

"My goal here in Bhubaneswar is to do my personal best. I enjoyed my practice sessions at Kalinga Stadium Indoor facility. I'm ready to do my best."," the-20-year-old said.

The men's pole vault qualification criteria set by Athletics Federation of India for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games is 5.25m. The qualification mark for women is 4.45m.

The men's qualification standard for the Asian Games in Japan later this year is 5.45m, while 4.10m is the corresponding mark for the women.

Fourteen pole vaulters will compete in the men's event scheduled for opening day on Saturday. Other prominent competitors in the fray are Kuldeep Kumar from Madhya Pradesh and Reegan G of Tamil Nadu, who has 5.30m and 5.35m efforts this season.

Seven athletes have confirmed their participation in the men's U20 pole vault event.

The women's pole vault final will be held on Sunday. Eleven athletes have registered for the event but the main focus will be on Baranica Elangovan who set a new national record of 4.22m during the inaugural National Indoor Championships in March at the same venue.

Overall, more than 80 athletes have confirmed their participation in the meet.

Competition in heptathlon and pentathlon will be organised in senior and U20 groups.

Heptathlon events will be 60m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m. Pentathlon events are 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800m.

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