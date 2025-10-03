Stray dog bites Japanese, Kenyan coach in Delhi's JLN Stadium during World Para Athletics C'ships

Dog catchers were called inside the JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Friday after Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu and Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia were bitten by a stray dog, while conducting training at the practice track. The coaches were there due to the World Para Athletics C'ships. This comes after the recent debate regarding the growing dog menace in the national capital. A dog bite incident happened at the JLN Stadium, on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

Both coaches received immediate on-spot medical help at the athlete's medical room. They were taken to Safdurjung Hospital, where they also received treatment. After their treatment, they were taken to their respective hotels.

In an official statement, the Organising Committee of the Para Athletics Championships said, "On August 21, 2025, a formal request was made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to safeguard the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by removing stray dogs from the venue. Acting swiftly, the MCD cleared the premises well before the start of the Championships, and dog-catching vehicles have been stationed at the stadium from Day 1 to ensure constant vigilance and immediate response."

"Despite these precautionary measures, the challenge of individuals repeatedly feeding stray dogs near the venue has allowed animals to re-enter the premises. Unfortunately, this led to two isolated incidents at the warm-up track on October 3, 2025, with coaches of Japan & Kenya getting bit."

Delhi's stray dog menace has been under the spotlight lately. Recently, the Supreme Court also modified its previous order, where it had asked authorities to move all stray dogs into shelters.

But after widespread protests by animal welfare groups, a three-judge bench said that the strays should be released after being vaccinated and sterilised. The bench also maintained that dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour should be immunised and kept in shelters. The court also banned feeding of stray dogs in public places.