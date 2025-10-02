Lionel Messi confirms India visit in December: ‘A passionate football nation’

“It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago — the fans were fantastic,” Lionel said in an official statement. “India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game,” he added.

According to reports, Lionel will kick off the tour in Kolkata on December 13, followed by stops in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The tour will culminate with a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

Footballing icon Lionel Messi has officially confirmed that he will be coming to India in December, marking his return to the country after 14 years. The Argentine superstar will headline the much-anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, a multi-city celebration combining sport, music, culture, and fan engagement.

The December tour follows the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) announcement that Argentina will play a FIFA friendly in Kerala between November 10 and 18. That match might provide Indian fans with a rare chance to see Messi in action on home soil. In its statement, the AFA said, “The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined).”

In September last month, it was reported that Lionel had sent the Prime a signed Argentina jersey from the team’s victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign as a gift on his 75th birthday.

For Indian football fans, December promises not only the return of the world’s greatest footballer but also a chance to witness Messi connecting with a new generation of supporters across four cities.