Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Struggling Fernando Alonso dealing with neck injury

Reuters |
Mar 25, 2025 10:43 PM IST

MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN-ALONSO

Fernando Alonso acknowledged that he has been dealing with an injury after failing to finish his second consecutive race to begin the 2025 Formula 1 season.

HT Image
HT Image

The 43-year-old Spaniard has yet to score a point and was forced to retire four laps into Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. Alonso revealed afterward that he has been coping with a neck injury.

"I was wearing some neck protection because I've had a pinched nerve or something these past few days," he told Spanish media, per the Mirror. "But in the end, it didn't help much because I didn't do many laps.

"We had a brake issue. The rear brakes were very hot from the first lap and on the last one before retiring, I hit the brakes into turn one and the pedal went all the way down with no braking power.

The two-time world champion has not won a race since 2013 and is still seeking an elusive 33rd career F1 victory. Currently, Alonso sits at the bottom of the driver standings with four others who have yet to register a point, and he is 10 points behind Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.

Alonso crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and said that he was "lucky" to have not taken out other cars when his car began to fail in Shanghai.

The Aston Martin team has a few weeks to address issues with Alonso's car before the next race in Japan on April 5, which begins a stretch of three consecutive race weeks.

"Now we need to understand what happened and next is a triple-header," Alonso said. "Hopefully, I can see the checkered flag for the first time this year and we can turn things around in Japan."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On