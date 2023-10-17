Subroto Cup: Kerala, Chandigarh schools qualify for quarterfinals of Junior Boys

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): M.I.C English Medium H.S, Athanikal, Malappuram, Kerala and Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh qualified for the quarterfinals from Group B and Group A respectively in the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament being played at various venues of the national capital. HT Image

Kerala beat former champions Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) 4-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals while Chandigarh comprehensively beat Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh 4-1 to book their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

At the G.D Goenka Ground, 2 Durga Uchh Vidyalay, Shakti Nagar, Baanka, Bihar overcame Shaheed Jawan Muthukoya Memorial SSS, Amini, Lakshadweep 2-0 and The Emerald Heights School, Indore, Madhya Pradesh edged out Laxman Gyanpith DLSS, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 2-1 through a second-half injury time penalty to finish the group stage proceedings in Group A and B.

At the Subroto Park Football Ground, T.G English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur secured their third consecutive victory in Group C, beating NCC Kolkata 2-1 in a tightly fought contest. In the other match of the group, Shri Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal beat Inventure Academy, Bangalore 3-1.

In Group D at the Subroto Park Football Ground, St. Francis Xavier High School, Dudhani, Silvassa, DD & DNH played out a 2-2 draw against Navy Children School, Mumbai. In the other match of the group, Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan & Chhatrapati Shivaji Kanishta Mahavidyalaya (Somvarreth) Panhada, Kolhapur, Maharashtra edged out Khajaman H.S.S, Trichy, Tamil Nadu by a solitary goal.

At the Ambedkar Stadium, Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram beat Air Force Bal Bharti School 4-0 for their third consecutive victory of Group E. In the other match of the group, Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Army Public School, Samba, Jammu & Kashmir 25-0. Sagar Singh, KH Rohit, Md. Naloaz Sherif, KH Nilan scored five goals each for the winners.

In Group F at the Ambedkar Stadium, Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand beat D.A.V Inter-College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 3-1. In the other match of the group, Govt. Senior Secondary School, Namchi, South Sikkim, Sikkim drew with Don Bosco Vaduthala, Kochi, Kerala 1-1.

At the Tejas Football Ground, Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura and Bampather Bengenabari HSS played out a 2-2 draw in Group G. In the other match of the group, Vasant Rao Dempo H.S.S of Arts, Science & Commerce, Cujira, Goa secured a dominant win over P.M Shri GSSS Gangwa, Hisar, Haryana 13-0 for their first win of the tournament.

In Group H at the Tejas Football Ground, Greenwood School, Khelo India Centre, Nagaland edged out Guru Gobind Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 4-3 for their third win in the group. In the other match of the group, Sudarshanpur Dwarika Prasad Uchh Vidyachakra, Raiganj, West Bengal overcame Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lokra, Shonitpur, Assam 3-0 for their first win of the tournament.

Day 4 will see 12 group stage matches being played at Tejas Football Ground, Ambedkar Stadium and Subroto Park Football Ground. (ANI)