Suspended WFI to go ahead with senior nationals

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to go ahead with the senior national championships in Pune from January 29-31. The decision was taken at its executive committee meeting here on Tuesday. =Sanjay Singh after winning the WFI president Elections, in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)

It sets the stage for a possible clash with the senior nationals announced by the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad hoc panel that has been tasked with governing the sport by the union sports ministry.

The ministry, which suspended WFI, has said that any tournament organised by it will be treated as "unsanctioned and unrecognised competition".

The ad hoc panel organised senior nationals is scheduled at Jaipur from February 2-5 after which the national camp will be held.

"WFI will conduct the Senior National Championships in Pune. Several state units have sent their representation. Wrestling has been suffering for a long time and we want all domestic competitions to start now," said a WFI executive committee member.

The newly-elected WFI was suspended by the sports ministry on December 24 citing violation of its constitution and the government's sports code.

"We have sought time from the sports ministry. We want to meet and discuss the issues (first). If need be we will take legal recourse," said the official.

Of the 15 EC members, WFI secretary general Prem Chand Lochab and senior vice-president Devender Kadian did not attend the meeting. The meeting, chaired by WFI president Sanjay Singh, formed 11 committees, including a 'Prevention of Sexual Harassment Internal Complaint Committee', which will have nine members with the chairperson to be appointed from an NGO.

The panel has seven women members including former internationals Geetika Jakhar, Alka Tomar and Gursharanpreet Kaur and current wrestlers Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda. WFI treasurer Satya Pal Singh Deshwal is also in the committee.

An Athletes Commission was announced with London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt as chairman. Pooja Dhanda, Narsingh Yadav, Alka Tomar and Bharti Baghel have been named members.

After the meeting, Lochab wrote to WFI asking how the meeting could be held when the ministry has directed WFI "to abstain from administering and managing the day to day activities of the federation."

Lochab said he got the communication to attend the meeting only on Tuesday. WFI said they will issue a show cause notice to Lochab. "He has not attended two executive committee meetings and he will be asked to show cause," said the WFI official.