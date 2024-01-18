close_game
News / Sports / Others / TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of run of injuries on the team

TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of run of injuries on the team

AP |
Jan 18, 2024 09:58 AM IST

TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of run of injuries on the team

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two TCU games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to host No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and visit No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the TCU athletic department said the games were canceled “due to injuries within the program and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

The women's basketball program announced it would hold open tryouts Thursday and Friday for women interested in walking on for the remainder of the season.

TCU announced Tuesday that point guard Jaden Owens tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and would miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

Under conference rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.

As a result, Kansas State and Iowa State each will be credited with a win in the league standings and TCU will pick up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted, per NCAA policy.

The Horned Frogs’ next game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against UCF.

