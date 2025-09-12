Team India all set for historic first, to make debut at the World Wheelchair Ultimate Championship

In a landmark moment for Indian para-sports and disability inclusion, Team India will participate for the first time ever at the upcoming World Wheelchair Ultimate Championship (WWUC). This historic debut not only puts India on the global map of adaptive sports but also marks the beginning of a larger movement to expand access to wheelchair ultimate at the grassroots level. Team India will participate for the first time ever at the upcoming World Wheelchair Ultimate Championship (WWUC).

The Wheelchair Ultimate Team India will leave for Lithuania on September 15, 2025, to participate in the World Wheelchair Ultimate Championship (WWUC). Eight more international teams will participate in this championship, which is being organised by the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF), the international federation for Ultimate Flying Disc.

The Wheelchair Ultimate sports program is deeply ingrained to nurture life skills, social-emotional learning (SEL), and leadership qualities among children and youth with disabilities. The program creates a powerful platform to learn collaboration, resilience, and decision-making while building their physical and mental well-being through experiencing the joy and freedom of sport.

“This is a historic moment for India, but more importantly, it is a statement of possibility for every child and youth with a disability who dreams of playing, leading and being a role model in the community,” said Aditya KV from Wheelchair Ultimate Team India.

“Ultimate is more than a sport—it’s a way of life. The principles of fairness, mutual respect, and inclusivity embedded in the game are what our society needs. By bringing wheelchair ultimate to the grassroots, we are not just building athletes, but empathetic communities,” added Lokesh Jurel.

Wheelchair Ultimate – an adaptive version of the global sport Ultimate (Frisbee) – goes beyond competition. Rooted in the values of teamwork, fairness, and the spirit of the game, Wheelchair Ultimate is a sport designed for persons with physical disabilities to be played on wheelchairs.

Team India's participation at the WWUC is only the beginning. The larger vision is to leverage the visibility and excitement of this milestone to inspire a new generation of children and youth with disabilities to take up sports and build inclusive grassroots ecosystems by integrating wheelchair ultimate in schools, community centres, and adapted sports clubs.

The aim is also to celebrate para-athlete champions as role models who break barriers and redefine possibilities. “Our partnership with Umoya Sports in pioneering Wheelchair Ultimate is not just about supporting a team—it is about shaping the future of para-sports in India. Through this initiative, more young athletes with disabilities will be inspired, and the larger sports ecosystem will become more inclusive and equitable. We are honoured to walk alongside Umoya Sports in creating pathways for persons with disabilities to dream, achieve, and inspire," said Brinda Upadhyaya, Founder Director Upadhayaya Foundation, the principal sponsor for Wheelchair Ultimate team India.