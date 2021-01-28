IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:07 PM IST

Spanish motor racing team boss and former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped compatriot and double world champion Fernando Alonso reach the top, has died aged 60.

Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".

"His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy," they added on Twitter.

Campos started 17 grands prix in 1987-88 without scoring a point.

He then focused on running teams in the junior series, working with future F1 drivers Marc Gene and Alonso early in their careers.

"One of the saddest days for the motorsports family," said Alonso on Twitter. "Driver and great promoter of this sport. Thank you for dreaming about Formula One. Thank you for believing in young people. Thank you and rest in Peace."

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hailed Campos as "a benchmark of our sport in Spain and internationally."

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, who bought the Campos GP2 team in 2009, thanked his compatriot for bringing him into racing.

Britain's Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve who made his grand prix debut in Bahrain as a stand-in last year, raced for the Campos F2 team in 2020.

In 2009 Campos had a bid to enter a Campos Meta team in Formula One accepted but financial problems saw it change ownership and compete as Hispania, later HRT F1.

The team, who gave Australian Daniel Ricciardo his F1 debut in 2011, folded at the end of 2012.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri (USA TODAY Sports)
Anirban Lahiri (USA TODAY Sports)
others

Anirban Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The Indian star made the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii but had a disappointing outing at The American Express where he missed the halfway cut by one stroke. Both times, he looked promising at the start only to see that advantage thrown away with some errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
others

Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Games were postponed last year on safety grounds as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world and the threat to the health of athletes and the local community is still the major stumbling block to the Olympics going ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports facility at SAI, New Delhi(Twitter)
Sports facility at SAI, New Delhi(Twitter)
others

Facilities at CEOs will be at par with three-star hotels: SAI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:23 PM IST
This was decided during the 54th governing body meeting of the SAI, which took place on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
others

If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
others

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP