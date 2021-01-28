Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Spanish motor racing team boss and former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped compatriot and double world champion Fernando Alonso reach the top, has died aged 60.
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
"His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy," they added on Twitter.
Campos started 17 grands prix in 1987-88 without scoring a point.
He then focused on running teams in the junior series, working with future F1 drivers Marc Gene and Alonso early in their careers.
"One of the saddest days for the motorsports family," said Alonso on Twitter. "Driver and great promoter of this sport. Thank you for dreaming about Formula One. Thank you for believing in young people. Thank you and rest in Peace."
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hailed Campos as "a benchmark of our sport in Spain and internationally."
Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, who bought the Campos GP2 team in 2009, thanked his compatriot for bringing him into racing.
Britain's Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve who made his grand prix debut in Bahrain as a stand-in last year, raced for the Campos F2 team in 2020.
In 2009 Campos had a bid to enter a Campos Meta team in Formula One accepted but financial problems saw it change ownership and compete as Hispania, later HRT F1.
The team, who gave Australian Daniel Ricciardo his F1 debut in 2011, folded at the end of 2012.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anirban Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facilities at CEOs will be at par with three-star hotels: SAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss
- Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox