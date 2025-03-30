Menu Explore
Tennis-Powerful Sabalenka subdues Pegula to claim Miami Open crown

Reuters |
Mar 30, 2025 04:06 AM IST

US-TENNIS-MIAMIOPEN:Tennis-Powerful Sabalenka subdues Pegula to claim Miami Open crown

-Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to win the Miami Open on Saturday, relying on her usual play-book and powerful forehand to win an eighth WTA 1000 title.

HT Image
HT Image

Sabalenka, who was runner-up in Indian Wells earlier this month and at January's Australian Open, refused to accept the consolation trophy this time as she closed it out with a superb backhand shot down the line and thrust her hands in the air.

Fourth seed Pegula has been hungry for revenge since losing to Sabalenka in her maiden Grand Slam final in New York last year but the 31-year-old could not match the Belarusian's raw power as she lost momentum after a promising start.

"Thank you everyone for supporting me every day - I enjoyed playing in front of you every day," Sabalenka told the crowd, after years of struggling at the tournament where she had previously never advanced beyond the quarter-finals.

The rivals traded breaks three times in the first set before Sabalenka clinched the critical break with inspired play in the final game, sending a 90-mile-per-hour winner down the line before forcing Pegula into a forehand error on set point.

The American was at her best when she forced the 26-year-old Belarusian to sprint back and forth on the baseline in the opening game of the second set and broke with a backhand winner.

But Sabalenka quickly subdued Pegula with her power, levelling it in the second game.

Pegula saved three break points in the fourth but boiled over with frustration, thrusting her racquet to the court, after allowing Sabalenka a fourth break point chance that the Belarusian converted with another winner.

Sabalenka converted yet another break to clinch the match and was apologetic in her trophy ceremony after a rain-dented Saturday saw the home hope denied.

"Thank you that the rain stopped - it felt like Miami was crying that I won this tournament," the Belarusian said.

Sabalenka never dropped a set en route to the podium, beating the former champion Danielle Collins in the round of 16 before overcoming the Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the quarters and the sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the semi-final.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

