‘Referee was not fair with me’: Bhavani Devi cries foul play after being robbed of historic medal at Asian Games

Bhavani Devi produced a superb show at Asian Games 2023, however, her impressive run was cut short by "unjust" umpiring, also stopping her from becoming the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the continental event. After showcasing a commanding display in the pool stage and defeating five opponents earlier in the day, Bhavani was one win away from assuring India its first medal in the discipline. (FOLLOW | Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3)

However, she stumbled while facing China's Yaqi Shao in the quarterfinal, who defeated the Indian 15-7 in the women's sabre individual event on Tuesday.

Bhavani managed three touches in the first period of the quarterfinals, which ended with her opponent leading 8-3. Bhavani then managed four more touches in the second period but it proved insufficient.

The fencer to make the first 15 touches is adjudged winner in knock-outs and Shao, who was already leading 8-3, wrapped the proceedings comfortably in the second period. Reaching the semifinals assures fencer of at least a bronze medal in fencing.

Sharing her thoughts after the defeat against the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, Bhavani straightaway pointed fingers at the referee, calling it biased. "The referee was not fair with me in the beginning, he gave a quick series of 3-4 touches to the Chinese fencer which I was sure in my mind were actually my touches," Bhavani was quoted as saying by The Bridge in their report.

"Our game is fast, you cannot give so many points away to someone so quickly. But it was my mistake too, I started worrying about things that were not in my control. A big deficit had been created and I could not make a comeback. I tried my best, so I have no regrets," she added.

As mentioned in the report, the proceedings saw Bhavani making an early challenge in the first period, which was an unsuccessful one. The protest continued throughout the match, also letting out an angry gesture by the fencer. Bhavani threw her sabre on the ground and angrily left with the coach following the event.

However, what's done been done and Bhavani now looks forward to the upcoming events with an eye on the Paris Olympics, which will be held in less than a year. "The Asian Championships bronze has been the biggest achievement of my career so far, it has given me a boost for the Paris Olympics. There will be eight tournaments, starting next week, which will serve as Olympic qualifiers. My aim is to now qualify for it and then start preparing for Paris," she said.

Bhavani Devi's impressive show

Bhavani out-skilled all her five opponents to top the pool that gave her a bye to the pre-quarters where she overwhelmed Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-9.

She started off by beating her Singapore rival Juliet Jie Min Heng 5-2, and then followed it with a 5-1 victory against Saudi Arabia's Alhsna Alhammad.

Against Karina Dospay, the Asian Championships bronze medal-winning Indian prevailed 5-3. In her last two pool fixtures, she easily beat Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh by identical 5-1 margins to top the pool.

India will next compete in epee women and men foil team events.

