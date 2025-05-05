Menu Explore
Ticket sales for Neeraj Chopra javelin meet goes live

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Bengaluru: Tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic on May 24 are now on sale, priced from ₹199 to ₹9,999, featuring top javelin athletes.

Bengaluru: The sale of tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic international javelin competition at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 went live on Monday. Sports fans keen to watch India’s first athletics Olympic champion in action with other top javelin throwers will have to buy tickets, prices for which range from 199 to 9,999 on the District by Zomato app, the organisers said on Monday.

Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics. (AFP)
Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics. (AFP)

There will be five corporate boxes – each can accommodate 15 persons – and they have been priced at 44,999, a statement said. Tickets for a stand built along the throwers’ runway are priced at 9,999/-. Another special stand located behind the runway has been priced at 2,999.

India’s double Olympic medallist headlines the World Athletics gold event. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, American Curtis Thompson, the season leader, 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, Rio Olympic silver medallist and 2015 world champion Julius Yego of Kenya have all confirmed participation.

The Karnataka state athletics and Olympic bodies with the state government will be involved in organising the event. Successfully drawing in fans – “the total saleable capacity of over 12,000” – will raise the hopes of staging big track and field events in the country.

