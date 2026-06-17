Dambulla, Skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra made well-timed half-centuries to propel India A to a healthy 319 for nine against Afghanistan A in a tri-series One-day match here on Wednesday. Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A

Tilak , Kushagra and Arya helmed Indian innings after Afghanistan elected to bowl on a rather sluggish Dambulla pitch.

India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.

Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.

But the left-hander fell in a familiar mode - trying to pull a bouncer outside the off-stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room with a well-directed short-pitched delivery.

But Arya looked comfortable in the middle, bringing up a fifty in just 29 balls. However, being ultra aggressive led to his dismissal as a square cut off Farmanullah was taken at point by Shams Ur Rahman.

The Delhi left-hander's dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6.

As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad found it tough to sustain the early momentum.

Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai .

Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket.

It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over.

Kushagra got out while giving a charge to pacer Dawoodzai and Tilak's booming drive outside off-stump off Ahamadzai ended in the hands of stumper Ishaq.

It left India at 271 for six in the 45th over, but Vipraj Nigam played a cameo to take India past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India A: 319/9 in 50 overs .

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